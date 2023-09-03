Tom Waits' 'Swordfishtrombones' Reissued For 40th Annivesary

(UMe) Forty years ago, Tom Waits' transformative creative breakthrough, Swordfishtrombones, was released into the wild, ushering in a new and critically acclaimed era for Waits and his longtime songwriting and production partner, Kathleen Brennan.
To honor this metamorphic period, Waits' spectacular middle-period albums - released on Island Records between 1983 and 1993 - have been newly remastered from the original tapes for reissue on vinyl and CD via Island/UMe, personally overseen by Waits and Brennan.
Swordfishtrombones (1983), its sprawling and superb sequel, Rain Dogs (1985), and the trilogy-completing, tragi-comic stage musical, Franks Wild Years (1987), kick off the series today with their new CD releases. The trilogy will be released on vinyl on September 22.
The epic song-cycle, Bone Machine (1992) and the Waits (with Robert Wilson and William S. Burroughs) musical fable, The Black Rider (1993), will arrive on vinyl and CD on October 6. September, incredibly, marks the 40th anniversary of Swordfishtrombones, and the 30th of The Black Rider.
All of the albums are available to stream and download with the newly remastered audio, allowing fans to hear how these landmark recordings now sound better than ever. Stream and purchase the albums here
In addition to the new CD releases, each album is available in two vinyl options: 180-gram black vinyl and a limited edition color variant available exclusively via TomWaits.com and UDiscover Music. Swordfishtrombones is pressed on canary yellow, Rain Dogs is on opaque sky blue, Franks Wild Years is on opaque gold, The Black Rider is on opaque apple red and Bone Machine is on translucent milky clear vinyl.
All albums were mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering under the guidance of Waits' longtime audio engineer, Karl Derfler. Swordfishtrombones was sourced from the original EQ'ed ½" production master tapes while Rain Dogs, Franks Wild Years, Bone Machine and The Black Rider were sourced from the original ½" flat master tapes. Bellman meticulously transferred the tapes and then remastered the audio in high resolution 192 kHz/24-bit. The lacquers for all titles were cut by Alex Abrash at AA Mastering. The new vinyl editions include specially made labels featuring photos of Waits from each era in addition to artwork and packaging that has been painstakingly recreated to replicate the original LPs, which have been out of print since their initial release. Surprisingly, The Black Rider and Bone Machine were never released on vinyl outside of Europe and will be making their vinyl debut in most of the world.
These critically acclaimed works are a monument to an artist's ability to break through into new creative territory.
Waits went from '70's-era "bluesy, boozy" wordsmith and melodist with seven albums behind him to sound sculptor, miner of the subconscious, abstract orchestrator, sonic cubist-while retaining his innate lyricism, melodic invention, humanity. A rough analogy: Picasso switching from exquisite literal depictions to pouring his brain and id out onto canvas. Waits was still painting, in other words, but the frames were made of blood and bone and feathers and old carburetors.
Working with experimental composer Francis Thumm, and taking inspiration from the music of found-object composer Harry Partch-plus Waits' friend, Captain Beefheart-the renowned singer-songwriter reinvented his sound, album by album.
As he put it in a 1983 interview: "I tried to listen to the noise in my head and invent some junkyard orchestral deviation-a mutant apparatus to drive this noise into a wreck collection."
Not that Waits' early albums were devoid of artistic progression. There were the piano-based jazz-folk ballads of his remarkable debut, Closing Time (just remastered for its 50th anniversary), the beat/jazzy/smokey flavor of Nighthawks at the Diner, the piano-bass-sax-drums sagas of the landmark, Small Change, the experimental tone poem, "Burma Shave," on Foreign Affairs, the grit and grunge of the stripped-down Heart Attack And Vine... All this would stand alone as a great body of work if the man had never written another note.
But with Swordfishtrombones and the albums that followed, Waits shifted gears, or rather, deliberately ground them. New York Times music critic Stephen Holden wrote: "Miles away from the (music) he used in the '70s to evoke the wrong side of the tracks, his evolved style is an abrasive, lurching honky-tonk that at its most adventurous suggests a fusion of Captain Beefheart's Dadaist extensions of the delta blues with the Kurt Weill of 'Threepenny Opera.'"
SWORDFISHTROMBONES
CD/DIGITAL
1. Underground
2. Shore Leave
3. Dave The Butcher
4. Johnsburg, Illinois
5. 16 Shells From A 30.6
6. Town With No Cheer
7. In The Neighbourhood
8. Just Another Sucker On The Vine
9. Frank's Wild Years
10. Swordfishtrombone
11. Down, Down, Down
12. Soldier's Things
13. Gin Soaked Boy
14. Trouble's Braids
15. Rainbirds
VINYL
Side A
1. Underground
2. Shore Leave
3. Dave The Butcher
4. Johnsburg, Illinois
5. 16 Shells From A 30.6
6. Town With No Cheer
7. In The Neighbourhood
Side B
1. Just Another Sucker On The Vine
2. Frank's Wild Years
3. Swordfishtrombone
4. Down, Down, Down
5. Soldier's Things
6. Gin Soaked Boy
7. Trouble's Braids
8. Rainbirds
RAIN DOGS
CD/DIGITAL
1. Singapore
2. Clap Hands
3. Cemetery Polka
4. Jockey Full Of Bourbon
5. Tango Till They're Sore
6. Big Black Mariah
7. Diamonds And Gold
8. Hang Down Your Head
9. Time
10. Rain Dogs
11. Midtown
12. 9th & Hennepin
13. Gun Street Girl
14. Union Square
15. Blind Love
16. Walking Spanish
17. Downtown Train
18. Bride Of Rain Dog
19. Anywhere I Lay My Head
VINYL
Side A
1. Singapore
2. Clap Hands
3. Cemetery Polka
4. Jockey Full Of Bourbon
5. Tango Till They're Sore
6. Big Black Mariah
7. Diamonds And Gold
8. Hang Down Your Head
9. Time
Side B
1. Rain Dogs
2. Midtown
3. 9th & Hennepin
4. Gun Street Girl
5. Union Square
6. Blind Love
7. Walking Spanish
8. Downtown Train
9. Bride Of Rain Dog
10. Anywhere I Lay My Head
FRANKS WILD YEARS
CD/DIGITAL
1. Hang On St. Christopher
2. Straight To The Top (Rhumba)
3. Blow Wind Blow
4. Temptation
5. Innocent When You Dream (Barroom)
6. I'll Be Gone
7. Yesterday Is Here
8. Please Wake Me Up
9. Franks Theme
10. More Than Rain
11. Way Down In The Hole
12. Straight To The Top (Vegas)
13. I'll Take New York
14. Telephone Call From Istanbul
15. Cold Cold Ground
16. Train Song
17. Innocent When You Dream (78)
VINYL
Side A
1. Hang On St. Christopher
2. Straight To The Top (Rhumba)
3. Blow Wind Blow
4. Temptation
5. Innocent When You Dream (Barroom)
6. I'll Be Gone
7. Yesterday Is Here
8. Please Wake Me Up
9. Franks Theme
Side B
1. More Than Rain
2. Way Down In The Hole
3. Straight To The Top (Vegas)
4. I'll Take New York
5. Telephone Call From Istanbul
6. Cold Cold Ground
7. Train Song
8. Innocent When You Dream (78)
THE BLACK RIDER
CD/DIGITAL
1. Lucky Day Overture
2. The Black Rider
3. November
4. Just The Right Bullets
5. Black Box Theme
6. 'Tain't No Sin
7. Flash Pan Hunter/Intro
8. That's The Way
9. The Briar And The Rose
10. Russian Dance
11. Gospel Train/Orchestra
12. I'll Shoot The Moon
13. Flash Pan Hunter
14. Crossroads
15. Gospel Train
16. Interlude
17. Oily Night
18. Lucky Day
19. The Last Rose Of The Summer
20. Carnival
VINYL
Side A
1. Lucky Day Overture
2. The Black Rider
3. November
4. Just The Right Bullets
5. Black Box Theme
6. 'Tain't No Sin
7. Flash Pan Hunter/Intro
8. That's The Way
9. The Briar And The Rose
10. Russian Dance
Side B
1. Gospel Train/Orchestra
2. I'll Shoot The Moon
3. Flash Pan Hunter
4. Crossroads
5. Gospel Train
6. Interlude
7. Oily Night
8. Lucky Day
9. The Last Rose Of The Summer
10. Carnival
BONE MACHINE
CD/DIGITAL
1. The Earth Died Screaming
2. Dirt In The Ground
3. Such A Scream
4. All Stripped Down
5. Who Are You
6. The Ocean Doesn't Want Me
7. Jesus Gonna Be Here
8. A Little Rain
9. In The Colosseum
10. Goin' Out West
11. Murder In The Red Barn
12. Black Wings
13. Whistle Down The Wind
14. I Don't Wanna Grow Up
15. Let Me Get Up On It
16. That Feel
VINYL
Side A
1. The Earth Died Screaming
2. Dirt In The Ground
3. Such A Scream
4. All Stripped Down
5. Who Are You
6. The Ocean Doesn't Want Me
7. Jesus Gonna Be Here
8. A Little Rain
Side B
1. In The Colosseum
2. Goin' Out West
3. Murder In The Red Barn
4. Black Wings
5. Whistle Down The Wind
6. I Don't Wanna Grow Up
7. Let Me Get Up On It
8. That Feel
