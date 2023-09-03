Tom Waits' 'Swordfishtrombones' Reissued For 40th Annivesary

(UMe) Forty years ago, Tom Waits' transformative creative breakthrough, Swordfishtrombones, was released into the wild, ushering in a new and critically acclaimed era for Waits and his longtime songwriting and production partner, Kathleen Brennan.

To honor this metamorphic period, Waits' spectacular middle-period albums - released on Island Records between 1983 and 1993 - have been newly remastered from the original tapes for reissue on vinyl and CD via Island/UMe, personally overseen by Waits and Brennan.

Swordfishtrombones (1983), its sprawling and superb sequel, Rain Dogs (1985), and the trilogy-completing, tragi-comic stage musical, Franks Wild Years (1987), kick off the series today with their new CD releases. The trilogy will be released on vinyl on September 22.

The epic song-cycle, Bone Machine (1992) and the Waits (with Robert Wilson and William S. Burroughs) musical fable, The Black Rider (1993), will arrive on vinyl and CD on October 6. September, incredibly, marks the 40th anniversary of Swordfishtrombones, and the 30th of The Black Rider.

All of the albums are available to stream and download with the newly remastered audio, allowing fans to hear how these landmark recordings now sound better than ever. Stream and purchase the albums here

In addition to the new CD releases, each album is available in two vinyl options: 180-gram black vinyl and a limited edition color variant available exclusively via TomWaits.com and UDiscover Music. Swordfishtrombones is pressed on canary yellow, Rain Dogs is on opaque sky blue, Franks Wild Years is on opaque gold, The Black Rider is on opaque apple red and Bone Machine is on translucent milky clear vinyl.

All albums were mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering under the guidance of Waits' longtime audio engineer, Karl Derfler. Swordfishtrombones was sourced from the original EQ'ed ½" production master tapes while Rain Dogs, Franks Wild Years, Bone Machine and The Black Rider were sourced from the original ½" flat master tapes. Bellman meticulously transferred the tapes and then remastered the audio in high resolution 192 kHz/24-bit. The lacquers for all titles were cut by Alex Abrash at AA Mastering. The new vinyl editions include specially made labels featuring photos of Waits from each era in addition to artwork and packaging that has been painstakingly recreated to replicate the original LPs, which have been out of print since their initial release. Surprisingly, The Black Rider and Bone Machine were never released on vinyl outside of Europe and will be making their vinyl debut in most of the world.

These critically acclaimed works are a monument to an artist's ability to break through into new creative territory.

Waits went from '70's-era "bluesy, boozy" wordsmith and melodist with seven albums behind him to sound sculptor, miner of the subconscious, abstract orchestrator, sonic cubist-while retaining his innate lyricism, melodic invention, humanity. A rough analogy: Picasso switching from exquisite literal depictions to pouring his brain and id out onto canvas. Waits was still painting, in other words, but the frames were made of blood and bone and feathers and old carburetors.

Working with experimental composer Francis Thumm, and taking inspiration from the music of found-object composer Harry Partch-plus Waits' friend, Captain Beefheart-the renowned singer-songwriter reinvented his sound, album by album.

As he put it in a 1983 interview: "I tried to listen to the noise in my head and invent some junkyard orchestral deviation-a mutant apparatus to drive this noise into a wreck collection."

Not that Waits' early albums were devoid of artistic progression. There were the piano-based jazz-folk ballads of his remarkable debut, Closing Time (just remastered for its 50th anniversary), the beat/jazzy/smokey flavor of Nighthawks at the Diner, the piano-bass-sax-drums sagas of the landmark, Small Change, the experimental tone poem, "Burma Shave," on Foreign Affairs, the grit and grunge of the stripped-down Heart Attack And Vine... All this would stand alone as a great body of work if the man had never written another note.

But with Swordfishtrombones and the albums that followed, Waits shifted gears, or rather, deliberately ground them. New York Times music critic Stephen Holden wrote: "Miles away from the (music) he used in the '70s to evoke the wrong side of the tracks, his evolved style is an abrasive, lurching honky-tonk that at its most adventurous suggests a fusion of Captain Beefheart's Dadaist extensions of the delta blues with the Kurt Weill of 'Threepenny Opera.'"

SWORDFISHTROMBONES

CD/DIGITAL

1. Underground

2. Shore Leave

3. Dave The Butcher

4. Johnsburg, Illinois

5. 16 Shells From A 30.6

6. Town With No Cheer

7. In The Neighbourhood

8. Just Another Sucker On The Vine

9. Frank's Wild Years

10. Swordfishtrombone

11. Down, Down, Down

12. Soldier's Things

13. Gin Soaked Boy

14. Trouble's Braids

15. Rainbirds

VINYL

Side A

1. Underground

2. Shore Leave

3. Dave The Butcher

4. Johnsburg, Illinois

5. 16 Shells From A 30.6

6. Town With No Cheer

7. In The Neighbourhood

Side B

1. Just Another Sucker On The Vine

2. Frank's Wild Years

3. Swordfishtrombone

4. Down, Down, Down

5. Soldier's Things

6. Gin Soaked Boy

7. Trouble's Braids

8. Rainbirds

RAIN DOGS

CD/DIGITAL

1. Singapore

2. Clap Hands

3. Cemetery Polka

4. Jockey Full Of Bourbon

5. Tango Till They're Sore

6. Big Black Mariah

7. Diamonds And Gold

8. Hang Down Your Head

9. Time

10. Rain Dogs

11. Midtown

12. 9th & Hennepin

13. Gun Street Girl

14. Union Square

15. Blind Love

16. Walking Spanish

17. Downtown Train

18. Bride Of Rain Dog

19. Anywhere I Lay My Head

VINYL

Side A

1. Singapore

2. Clap Hands

3. Cemetery Polka

4. Jockey Full Of Bourbon

5. Tango Till They're Sore

6. Big Black Mariah

7. Diamonds And Gold

8. Hang Down Your Head

9. Time

Side B

1. Rain Dogs

2. Midtown

3. 9th & Hennepin

4. Gun Street Girl

5. Union Square

6. Blind Love

7. Walking Spanish

8. Downtown Train

9. Bride Of Rain Dog

10. Anywhere I Lay My Head

FRANKS WILD YEARS

CD/DIGITAL

1. Hang On St. Christopher

2. Straight To The Top (Rhumba)

3. Blow Wind Blow

4. Temptation

5. Innocent When You Dream (Barroom)

6. I'll Be Gone

7. Yesterday Is Here

8. Please Wake Me Up

9. Franks Theme

10. More Than Rain

11. Way Down In The Hole

12. Straight To The Top (Vegas)

13. I'll Take New York

14. Telephone Call From Istanbul

15. Cold Cold Ground

16. Train Song

17. Innocent When You Dream (78)

VINYL

Side A

1. Hang On St. Christopher

2. Straight To The Top (Rhumba)

3. Blow Wind Blow

4. Temptation

5. Innocent When You Dream (Barroom)

6. I'll Be Gone

7. Yesterday Is Here

8. Please Wake Me Up

9. Franks Theme

Side B

1. More Than Rain

2. Way Down In The Hole

3. Straight To The Top (Vegas)

4. I'll Take New York

5. Telephone Call From Istanbul

6. Cold Cold Ground

7. Train Song

8. Innocent When You Dream (78)

THE BLACK RIDER

CD/DIGITAL

1. Lucky Day Overture

2. The Black Rider

3. November

4. Just The Right Bullets

5. Black Box Theme

6. 'Tain't No Sin

7. Flash Pan Hunter/Intro

8. That's The Way

9. The Briar And The Rose

10. Russian Dance

11. Gospel Train/Orchestra

12. I'll Shoot The Moon

13. Flash Pan Hunter

14. Crossroads

15. Gospel Train

16. Interlude

17. Oily Night

18. Lucky Day

19. The Last Rose Of The Summer

20. Carnival

VINYL

Side A

1. Lucky Day Overture

2. The Black Rider

3. November

4. Just The Right Bullets

5. Black Box Theme

6. 'Tain't No Sin

7. Flash Pan Hunter/Intro

8. That's The Way

9. The Briar And The Rose

10. Russian Dance

Side B

1. Gospel Train/Orchestra

2. I'll Shoot The Moon

3. Flash Pan Hunter

4. Crossroads

5. Gospel Train

6. Interlude

7. Oily Night

8. Lucky Day

9. The Last Rose Of The Summer

10. Carnival

BONE MACHINE

CD/DIGITAL

1. The Earth Died Screaming

2. Dirt In The Ground

3. Such A Scream

4. All Stripped Down

5. Who Are You

6. The Ocean Doesn't Want Me

7. Jesus Gonna Be Here

8. A Little Rain

9. In The Colosseum

10. Goin' Out West

11. Murder In The Red Barn

12. Black Wings

13. Whistle Down The Wind

14. I Don't Wanna Grow Up

15. Let Me Get Up On It

16. That Feel

VINYL

Side A

1. The Earth Died Screaming

2. Dirt In The Ground

3. Such A Scream

4. All Stripped Down

5. Who Are You

6. The Ocean Doesn't Want Me

7. Jesus Gonna Be Here

8. A Little Rain

Side B

1. In The Colosseum

2. Goin' Out West

3. Murder In The Red Barn

4. Black Wings

5. Whistle Down The Wind

6. I Don't Wanna Grow Up

7. Let Me Get Up On It

8. That Feel

