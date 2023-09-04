dust Announce UK and European Fall Tour

() Australian Alt-punk outfit dust return to the UK and Europe in October and November following a string of blistering shows earlier in the year off the back of acclaimed debut EP, et cetera, etc - out now via Kanine Records.
The quintet will be hitting Amsterdam, Paris, Cologne, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham, before culminating in a slot at Pitchfork Music Festival London.
Their debut EP et cetera, etc is a transportative listen - warbling saxophone solos and electronic ambience are dispersed through driving punk rock in all its forms. This is manifested in their live show - precise control of atmospheric sound is the yin to their carefree distorted chaos yang. Dual vocalists Gabriel Stove and Justin Teale tag-team the lead microphone, and each is a vessel for the charisma generated by a band locked into each other through the sonic maelstrom.
It's an experience they've brought to the northern hemisphere already, with shows at The Great Escape and Focus Wales festivals, as well as support slots with Hockey Dad and Vacations. Following extensive touring in their native Australia, as well as a high-profile support slot with Slowdive, they're heading back for a headline jaunt.
The et cetera, etc EP was recorded in its entirety on guitarist-saxophonist Adam Ridgway's family farm property in Edwardsville, bassist Liam Smith and drummer Kye Cherry complete the 5-piece. It distils their influences into a novel, playful sound of their own with an innovative vision that ensures their promise. "It's cemented our friendship and given us the foundation to build upon our relationships with each other," they explain. "et cetera, etc is a step in the direction of the sound we'd like to carve out in the future."
The singles taken from the EP - 'Joy ( Guilt )', 'Ward 52' and 'The Gutter' illustrate et cetera, etc's collage-like nature, including Justin and Gabe's trade of vocals. Tethering these singles are improvised, gentle synth swells and arpeggiations of ambient interludes, all before the door kicks in. 'Alternator's wailing saxophone gives an eerie and unexpected edge to the release, tension breaking, frustration easing, growing and firing back up again in time with the story of a broken down car, waiting for roadside assist ten hours from home. 'False Narrative' comparatively pulses in dust's warmest melody yet, as a whole transposing the familiar yet introspective energy of King Krule, Aphex Twin, and more, dust's debut EP conjures the group's unique proposition in the alternative space locally.
Tour Dates
UK/Europe
28 October - Amsterdam - London Calling
31 October - Paris - Supersonic
1 November - Cologne - Blue Shell
5 November - Bristol - Dare Shack
6 November - Manchester - YES Basement
7 November - Glasgow - Garage Attic
8 November - Leeds - BOOM
10 November - Birmingham - Sunflower Lounge
11 November - London - Pitchfork Festival
