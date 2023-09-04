.

Metallica Share Video Of M72 Tour Debut Of Hardwired

Bruce Henne | 09-04-2023

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 2016 track, "Hardwired", during an August 11 show in Montreal, PQ, and the band is sharing pro-shot video from the event.

The tune from "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct" made its M72 world tour debut during the first of two shows at the city's Olympic Stadium, which also marked the first Canadian date in the series.

Metallica launched the two-year trek in support of "72 Seasons" in Amsterdam, NL on April 27; the run sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different set lists and support lineups.

The August 11 date featured opening sets by Pantera and Mammoth WVH. Watch Metallica rock "Hardwired" in Montreal here.

Metallica Share Video Of M72 Tour Debut Of Hardwired

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
