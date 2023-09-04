(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 2016 track, "Hardwired", during an August 11 show in Montreal, PQ, and the band is sharing pro-shot video from the event.
The tune from "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct" made its M72 world tour debut during the first of two shows at the city's Olympic Stadium, which also marked the first Canadian date in the series.
Metallica launched the two-year trek in support of "72 Seasons" in Amsterdam, NL on April 27; the run sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different set lists and support lineups.
The August 11 date featured opening sets by Pantera and Mammoth WVH. Watch Metallica rock "Hardwired" in Montreal here.
Metallica Postpone Concert After James Hetfield's Positive COVID Test
Metallica Ice Cream Bar Launched For Charity
Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Surpasses One Billion Streams
Metallica Stream Rare New Jersey Performance Of The Memory Remains
Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell Dead At 56- Judas Priest Rejected K.K. Downing's Reunion Offer- Zach Bryan Tops The Billboard 200- more
Metallica Postpone Concert After James Hetfield's Positive COVID Test- Jimmy Buffett's Cause Of Death- Aerosmith Kick Off Farewell Tour- more
Zac Brown Band Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- Sam Hunt Closes 'GMA's' 2023 Summer Concert Series- more
Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
The Waymores - Greener Pastures
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell Dead At 56
Judas Priest Rejected K.K. Downing's Reunion Offer
Zach Bryan Tops The Billboard 200 With New Self-Titled Album
Strawberry Field Announce Dedication Of New Bandstand
Of Mice & Men Announce UK and European Headline Tour
Metallica Share Video Of M72 Tour Debut Of Hardwired
dust Announce UK and European Fall Tour
Singled Out: Of Limbo's California Demon