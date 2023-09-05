Metallica Stream Rare Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a rare Montreal performance of its "Master Of Puppets" classic, "Leper Messiah", from an August 11 show at the city's Olympic Stadium.
The event marked the first time in 19 years that the song was presented in Montreal; it was last played there on October 4, 2004 at the Bell Centre arena. The first of two concerts in the Canadian city was the start of the seventh weekend of Metallica's M72 World Tour in support of their latest album, "72 Seasons."
Recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022, and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales upon its release in April.
Stream live video of "Leper Messiah" from Montreal here.
