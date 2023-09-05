The Gaslight Anthem Stream New Single 'Little Fires'

(DawBell) The Gaslight Anthem have released 'Little Fires', the third single from their upcoming sixth studio album and first in over nine years, History Books, due for release on October 27th.

'Little Fires' offers up three and a half minutes of pure punk bombast, graced with guest vocals from PUP frontman Stefan Babcock. It follows the release of album title-track 'History Books', which featured a guest appearance from longtime champion of the band and legendary singer-songwriter, Bruce Springsteen.

Frontman Brian Fallon says: "'Little Fires' is like the opposite end of the spectrum from the frustration you feel in 'History Books'. It's an empowerment song, about refusing to play along with the kind of people who always seem to be throwing a grenade into the room for no particular reason."

The follow up to 2014's Get Hurt and the first release from their own label Rich Mahogany Recordings (distributed via Thirty Tigers), History Books finds The Gaslight Anthem working with acclaimed producer/engineer Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Death Cab for Cutie) and recording at his Bridgeport, CT-based Tarquin Studios.

Like so many of the most essential rock bands, The Gaslight Anthem have a rare gift for finding glory in the inescapable pain of being alive. On History Books, the New Jersey-bred four-piece bring their soulful breed of punk to ten thrilling songs exploring everything from mortality to mental illness to the more precarious dimensions of human connection. In the tradition of their seminal sophomore album The '59 Sound, The Gaslight Anthem's sixth full-length ultimately achieves the tremendous feat of hitting every raw nerve while endlessly inspiring wildly triumphant singing-along.

History Books Track Listing:

1. Spider Bites

2. History Books (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

3. Autumn

4. Positive Charge

5. Michigan, 1975

6. Little Fires

7. The Weatherman

8. Empires

9. I Live In The Room Above Her

10. A Lifetime Of Preludes

