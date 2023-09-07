.

Ann Wilson Of Heart Shares Live Video For 'This is Now'

Bruce Henne | 09-07-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ann Wilson Of Heart Shares Live Video For 'This is Now'

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson and her backing band Tripsitter are sharing live performance video of "This Is Now" as a preview to the September 29 release of their new album, "Another Door."

The song was captured during an August 3 show at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire, WI as part of the band's summer North American tour, which they will resume in Dallas, TX on September 24.

"We're out on the road & taking every opportunity to soak in the NOW!," say Wilson. "Seeing all of your beautiful faces from the stage each night is something I never take for granted. And your responses to the new songs have been beyond gratifying for me.

"Tony, Sean, Ryan & Paul (my TRIPSITTER brothers) and I thank you so much for coming out & for supporting these shows. We get to make magic for a living thanks to you. And we really can't wait for you to hear this new record!

"We're setting loose the first single from 'Another Door', 'This Is Now', on September 15, so to give you a taste of what to expect, here's a freshly mixed rendition we performed last month in Eau Claire, WI. Put on some headphones & breathe deep while listening!"

Watch the live performance here.

Related Stories
Ann Wilson Of Heart Shares Live Video For 'This is Now'

Steven Wilson Shares 'Economies of Scale' Video To Announce New Album

Heart's Ann Wilson Leads Women Who Rock Concert Lineup

Ann Wilson Of Heart Announces New Album Another Door

Anne Wilson Shares 'Seventh of June' Video

More Ann Wilson News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Fall Out Boy Announces So Much For (2our) Dust- Eric Clapton's 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival Guitar Center Village- more

Rolling Stones Stream New Single 'Angry' And Announce Hackney Diamonds Album- Megadeth Guitarist Drops Off Crush The World Tour- more

Day In Country

Carly Pearce Premieres Video For 'We Don't Fight Anymore' featuring Chris Stapleton- Jordan Davis Launches DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR- more

Reviews

Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation

Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago

On The Record: R.E.M.

Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

The Waymores - Greener Pastures

Latest News

Fall Out Boy Announces So Much For (2our) Dust

Eric Clapton's 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival Guitar Center Village

Video Premiere: Days Between Stations' 'Witness The End Of The World'

Ann Wilson Of Heart Shares Live Video For 'This is Now'

Buzzcocks to Be Inducted In Music Walk Of Fame By Carl Barat And Gary Crowley

Robben Ford Announces Live Album With 'Anto'nate'n'tate' Video

Mudhoney, Kill Rock Stars, The Fall Of Troy Lead Cloudbreak Lineup

Ladytron Release 'Misery Remember Me' Video