Ann Wilson Of Heart Shares Live Video For 'This is Now'

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson and her backing band Tripsitter are sharing live performance video of "This Is Now" as a preview to the September 29 release of their new album, "Another Door."

The song was captured during an August 3 show at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire, WI as part of the band's summer North American tour, which they will resume in Dallas, TX on September 24.

"We're out on the road & taking every opportunity to soak in the NOW!," say Wilson. "Seeing all of your beautiful faces from the stage each night is something I never take for granted. And your responses to the new songs have been beyond gratifying for me.

"Tony, Sean, Ryan & Paul (my TRIPSITTER brothers) and I thank you so much for coming out & for supporting these shows. We get to make magic for a living thanks to you. And we really can't wait for you to hear this new record!

"We're setting loose the first single from 'Another Door', 'This Is Now', on September 15, so to give you a taste of what to expect, here's a freshly mixed rendition we performed last month in Eau Claire, WI. Put on some headphones & breathe deep while listening!"

Watch the live performance here.

