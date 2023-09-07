Felicity And Greyson Zane Team For 'Emo Trash'

(BPM) Orlando trash-rock band Felicity and pop-punk public enemy #1 Greyson Zane have teamed up to release the song of the summer. "Emo Trash" - the song that took the internet by storm.

Produced by Andy Karpovck, "Emo Trash" is as sarcastically tongue-in-cheek as it is whole-heartedly genuine, the anthem for a generation of music listeners caught between the good old days and tomorrow's great unknown. Zane and FELICITY vocalist Damien Fagiolino trade lines (and references, from genre mainstays Taking Back Sunday to cult classics like Every Avenue), distilling your local emo night into a two-and-a-half-minute sugar bomb set against a backdrop of classic pop-punk spit-shined with modern flair and boisterous gang vocals.

"As an homage to the classics, 'Emo Trash' gives salute to the greatest bands we all grew up listening to," the band shares. "From spending summers at Warped Tour to driving out of town with friends to a new venue for a headlining show, this song serves as the daily reminder that we're all forever emo kids - and that this was never a phase."

Greyson Zane adds, "Working in the studio with FELICITY and Andy K writing "Emo Trash" feels like yesterday. The song came together so quickly you could blink and miss it. The vibe when writing the music was immaculate. Everything just came out so naturally. We all were on the same wavelength."

