.

Felicity Deliver 'Nights In Your Bed'

06-25-2024 12:27 PM EDT
Felicity Deliver 'Nights In Your Bed'

Felicity are streaming their brand new single "Nights In Your Bed", which is described as "what you would get if The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl all collaborated to write a new song."

The band shared, "Nights In Your Bed" is about confronting the inevitable truth that some connections in life, whether it's a friendship or romance, are better left as memories. We wanted to address the turmoil of realization and bitter endings, the cyclical nature of heartbreak, and the transient nature of fleeting passions. No one ever wants to feel like their time is being wasted, and we believe this narrative captures the urgency of acknowledging these uncomfortable realities and the struggle to escape the inevitable.

"'Nights in Your Bed' is an extremely personal song for us and the writing process was a very therapeutic experience. Several of us suffered our own heartbreak this past year. As we crafted the song, we delved into the depths of our own tumultuous breakups, transforming pain into poetry and heartache into harmony. Although all good things must come to an end, we are so thankful to have this song forever." Stream it below:

Related Stories
Felicity Deliver 'Nights In Your Bed'

Felicity Mix The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl On 'Nights In Your Bed'

FELICITY Announce New Single 'Nights In Your Bed'

Felicity To Deliver Pop Rock Anthem 'Lovesick Blues' Next Month

Felicity Release Charlie Sheen Approved Single

News > Felicity

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death- Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour- Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49- more

Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Becomes Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America- Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more

Day In Country

Thomas Rhett Going Vegas For Special Four Night Run- Lainey Wilson Celebrating July 4th With '4x4xU' Release- Zach Bryan- more

Reviews

Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024

Black Country Communion - V

Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise

Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death

Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49

Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Limp Bizkit

Bright Eyes Deliver 'Bells and Whistles' To Announce New Album

Felicity Deliver 'Nights In Your Bed'

The Rolling Stones Classics Getting Punk Makeovers

Brant Bjork Trio Returns With 'Once Upon A Time In The Desert'