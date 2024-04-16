Felicity To Deliver Pop Rock Anthem 'Lovesick Blues' Next Month

(Big Picture Media) Felicity is putting their infectious songwriting on full display with their new shimmering pop-rock anthem, "Lovesick Blues". Drawing inspiration from popular songs spanning the decades, "Lovesick Blues" is a modern love song with a nostalgic twist, and a testament to the band's signature style of blending tongue-in-cheek lyricism with a wide spectrum of sounds that'll have you singing along in no time. The song is set to be released on May 14 via Zodhiac Records.
"'Lovesick Blues' is one of our favorite songs we've written. We feel like it's one of those timeless songs accessible to all generations," the band shares. "Many of our songs are geared toward a specific demographic. Our heavier songs might be for metal heads or a pop-punk anthem for the warped tour purist, but with 'Lovesick Blues', we feel like it could be played on the radio, in a department store, or sung in the shower."
They continue: "We're so proud of it! We've never written a love song before, so this was entirely new. We have songs that are inspired by relationships, but if you want to be a real band, then you gotta have a classic love song, so we're happy we hit this milestone!"
Known for capturing the essence of pure rock 'n' roll with high-energy performances, anthemic hooks, and melodic riffs, FELICITY's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. With their infectious collaboration hit, "Emo Trash," and additional releases like "Levitate", "GOD MODE", and "Kill 'Em All", the band has firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their music has been catching the attention of music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike, with features on idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, and Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds Rock playlist. Most recently they released "CHARLIE SHEEN" featuring Jon Lundin of Point North, a song that charmed its namesake, the actor himself, Charlie Sheen.
In addition to releasing a series of gripping new singles, Felicity has built a community with their creative - and often comedic - presence on social media. The band recently broke 138.1K followers on TikTok with 1.9M likes. Fans have been captivated by videos of Felicity getting kicked out of stores for playing their music over the loudspeakers without permission, their attempts to "buy" their own merch at places like Walmart, throwing secret concerts in Lowe's, and more.
Felicity recently hit the road for a series of headline dates, in addition to several shows supporting Between You & Me on their spring US tour. Fans can catch them live on the main stage at So What?! Music Festival this June, with more dates to be announced soon.
