Metallica Share Montreal Performance Of 'Ride The Lightning'

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Ride The Lightning", from an August 13 show at Montreal's Olympic Stadium. The title track to the group's second record was part of a 16-song set that saw the group deliver tunes from 10 albums during the second of two concerts in the Canadian city.

Produced by Flemming Rasmussen, the project included instant classics like "Creeping Death", "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and "Fade To Black." Metallica recently postponed a September 3 concert in Phoenix, AZ after frontman James Hetfield tested positive for COVID.

"We're very sorry to report that tomorrow's scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James," shared the band on social media the day before the scheduled event. "We're extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday. All tickets for September 3 will be honored at the September 9 show."

The Sunday event was scheduled to follow a September 1 performance at the venue as part of the band's "No Repeat Weekend" series on the M72 world tour in support of "72 Seasons", which sees Metallica deliver two completely different setlists with in the same city on each stop of the trek.

Stream video of the "Ride The Lightning" performance in Montreal here.

Related Stories

Metallica Stream Rare Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic

Metallica Share Video Of M72 Tour Debut Of Hardwired

Metallica Postpone Concert After James Hetfield's Positive COVID Test

Metallica Ice Cream Bar Launched For Charity

More Metallica News