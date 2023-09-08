Dead Poet Society Return With New Double Single

(Atom Splitter) Dead Poet Society return with not one but two new tracks. Today, the band has shared the music video for the new double single "Running in Circles" and "Hurt."

"'Running in Circles' explores the paranoid voices inside our heads," the band shares. "It's about the struggle of being real with yourself - avoiding the 'fake.' Sometimes, it feels impossible to avoid. So it was written about not being true to yourself and the shame that follows."

As for "Hurt," the band explains, "There's not a lot in life that's more gut-wrenchingly frustrating than trying desperately for years to build a career and having little to show for it. From living on floors and friends' couches or out of your car, to working job after job just barely making ends meet to going on tour and coming back with less money than you had before. We wrote this song as a symbol of that nagging doubt and insecurity. The doubt that consumes you and that can be triggered by people or events in your life. But more often than not, again, it's the voice inside your head."

The new tracks are the first taste of music from the band since 2021. The band had released a deluxe edition of their critically acclaimed and head-turning debut album -!- (said as "The Exclamation Album."). The expanded version added six new tracks - a healthy selection of stripped down songs, live tracks, and a remix. Dead Poet Society accumulated over 72 million global streams, with nearly 32 million streams in the U.S. alone. The band also enjoyed two Top 15 singles at radio and key playlisting. They have also spent as much time as possible on the road - having toured with alt rock powerhouses Badflower, Biffy Clyro, Highly Suspect,and BRKN Love. The band has ultimately established itself as an intense live act not to be missed!

Dead Poet Society will be touring with Nothing More this fall, as well as performing headline shows. All tour dates are below.

DEAD POET SOCIETY ON TOUR:

WITH NOTHING MORE + POST PROFIT:

9/8 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

9/9 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

9/11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

9/12 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom

9/14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

9/15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

9/16 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

9/18 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall

9/19 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

9/20 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

9/22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

9/23 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

9/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

9/26 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade*

9/29 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java*

9/30 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's*

10/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*

10/3 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean*

10/4 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar*

10/6 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall*

10/7 - Fort Collins, CO - The Coast*

10/9 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour*

*Headline Dates

