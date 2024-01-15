Dead Poet Society Stream 'My Condition' Video

Dead Poet Society have released a music video for their new single "My Condition." The track comes from the Los Angeles group's forthcoming sophomore album, "FISSION", which will arrive on January 26th.

Atom Splitter shared: The semi-animated video was directed by The Moldy Peaches' Steven Mertens, who has lensed videos for Regina Spektor, Lil Peep, Duran Duran, and more.

DPS have also announced details of an exclusive and intimate record release show. Rock Night Out presents Dead Poet Society: The FISSION Album Release Experience, sponsored by Spinefarm, is set for January 24 in Los Angeles at Pico Union Project. Stay tuned to the band's social properties for more information on this special show.

Additionally, The FISSION Tour is set for this spring, including appearances at festivals such as Shaky Knees, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple. All dates are below.

DEAD POET SOCIETY ON TOUR:

4/14 - Vancouver, CA - The Pearl

4/16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4/17 - Spokane, WA - District Bar

4/18 - Boise, ID - Olympic

4/20 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

4/23 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

4/24 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar

4/26 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

4/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave

4/28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

4/30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Stache

5/1 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

5/2 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

5/4 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees*

5/6 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

5/7 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

5/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

5/10 - Washington, DC - Union

5/12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

5/14 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

5/15 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

5/17 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

5/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

5/19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

5/21 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room

5/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City

5/24 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

5/25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

5/26 - Austin, TX - Parish

5/28 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

5/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent

5/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

6/1 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

*Festival Appearance

