.

Dead Poet Society Announce The Tour That Never Ends Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 07-19-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dead Poet Society Tour poster
Tour poster

Dead Poet Society have announced that they will continue on the road this fall for a new trek that they have dubbed The Tour That Never Ends.

The new dates will include headline shows that will feature support from their labelmates BRKN LOVE, as well as joining Highly Suspect for their fall headline run.

They will be kicking things off on September 21st in Phoenix, AZ at Rebel Lounge and will wrap up the tour on November 4th in San Diego, CA at the Voodoo Room. See the dates below:

Headline Dates


9/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
9/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
9/24 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room
9/25 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock
9/27 - Orlando, TX - Will's Pub
9/29 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
10/5 - Asbury Park, NJ -Wonder Bar
10/11 - Columbus, OH - Basement
10/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi
10/19 - Madison, WI - High Noon
10/20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
10/22 - St. Louis, MO - Duck Room
10/23 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
10/25 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
10/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
10/28 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You (Upstairs)
10/30 - Portland, OR Polaris
11/1 - Sacramento, CA - Midtown
11/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge
11/3 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
11/4 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room

Supporting Highly Suspect


10/1 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
10/3 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
10/4 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
10/7 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
10/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
10/10 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
10/13 - Chicago, IL - Radius
10/14 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
10/15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
10/18 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Related Stories


Dead Poet Society Announce The Tour That Never Ends Dates

Dead Poet Society Music and Merch

News > Dead Poet Society

advertisement
Day In Rock

ZZ Top Announce New Viva Las Vegas Residency Dates- Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis Tour- more

Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more

Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night

Sass Jordan - Bitches Blues

Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup

Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more

Latest News

ZZ Top Announce New Viva Las Vegas Residency Dates

Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis Tour

Killswitch Engage To Headline Final Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary Concert

Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young To Lead Cowboy Luau

Dead Poet Society Announce The Tour That Never Ends Dates

Liam Gallagher And Eminem Premieres Lead AXS TV's 90s Bad Boy Block

Clutch Announce New Album 'Sunrise On Slaughter Beach'

Brant Bjork Shares New Song 'Trip On The Wire'