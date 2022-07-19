Dead Poet Society Announce The Tour That Never Ends Dates

Tour poster

Dead Poet Society have announced that they will continue on the road this fall for a new trek that they have dubbed The Tour That Never Ends.

The new dates will include headline shows that will feature support from their labelmates BRKN LOVE, as well as joining Highly Suspect for their fall headline run.

They will be kicking things off on September 21st in Phoenix, AZ at Rebel Lounge and will wrap up the tour on November 4th in San Diego, CA at the Voodoo Room. See the dates below:

Headline Dates

9/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge9/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street9/24 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room9/25 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock9/27 - Orlando, TX - Will's Pub9/29 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits10/5 - Asbury Park, NJ -Wonder Bar10/11 - Columbus, OH - Basement10/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi10/19 - Madison, WI - High Noon10/20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry10/22 - St. Louis, MO - Duck Room10/23 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck10/25 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake10/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court10/28 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You (Upstairs)10/30 - Portland, OR Polaris11/1 - Sacramento, CA - Midtown11/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge11/3 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room11/4 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room

Supporting Highly Suspect

10/1 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern10/3 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club10/4 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva10/7 - New York, NY - Terminal 510/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall10/10 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre10/13 - Chicago, IL - Radius10/14 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live10/15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore10/18 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

