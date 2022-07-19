Dead Poet Society Announce The Tour That Never Ends Dates

Dead Poet Society have announced that they will continue on the road this fall for a new trek that they have dubbed The Tour That Never Ends.
The new dates will include headline shows that will feature support from their labelmates BRKN LOVE, as well as joining Highly Suspect for their fall headline run.
They will be kicking things off on September 21st in Phoenix, AZ at Rebel Lounge and will wrap up the tour on November 4th in San Diego, CA at the Voodoo Room. See the dates below:
