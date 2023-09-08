.

Van Halen Stream 'It's About Time' from The Collection II Box Set

Bruce Henne | 09-08-2023

(hennemusic) Van Halen is streaming a remastered version of "It's About Time" as the latest preview to the October 6 release of "The Collection II." The tune was one of three new songs - alongside "Up For Breakfast," and "Learning To See" - that were recorded in sync with a 2004 reunion tour with Sammy Hagar that promoted Van Halen's second greatest hits compilation, "The Best Of Both Worlds."

"The Collection II" spotlights newly-remastered music from the California band's years with Hagar, who was in the lineup for four studio albums - 1986's "5150", 1988's "OU812", 1991's "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" and 1995's "Balance"; the set is rounded out with an exclusive compilation of studio rarities from the era.

Among the eight rarities is a cover of Little Feat's "A Apolitical Blues" and the instrumental "Baluchitherium," which were originally left off the vinyl versions of "OU812" and "Balance", respectively, as well as "Crossing Over," the b-side to "Balance"'s "Can't Stop Lovin' You" (and the band's only non-album b-side), and two songs the group contributed to the Twister Soundtrack - "Humans Being" and "Respect The Wind."

Get more details and stream the newly-remastered "It's About Time" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
