Rare Eddie Van Halen Guitar Being Auctioned

A rare Eddie Van Halen guitar has been unearthed and is set to be auctioned. Called the 1993 Ernie Ball Music Man Signature Guitar, it is also known as the Canada Flag guitar and was used on stage during Van Halen's Canadian Day concert in July of 1993

Here is the official announcement from Julien Auctions: The guitar, unseen for 31 years - has resurfaced, igniting a wave of nostalgia and curiosity. Its backstory is as vibrant as its red and white paint job. Crafted in March 1993, the guitar, initially listed as 'Guitar Van Halen Purple Translucent,' may have undergone a transformation before its patriotic makeover. The maple neck, basswood body, and signature DiMarzio humbuckers remain a testament to Eddie Van Halen's meticulous style and eye for craftsmanship.

The guitar's significance, however, transcends its technical specifications. On July 1st, 1993, Van Halen took to the stage at Molson Park in Barrie, Ontario, for a Canada Day concert. As the encore approached, he unveiled the Canadian Flag guitar - a surprise for the audience and a tribute to the nation. The encore, featuring iconic songs like "Jump," "You Really Got Me," and "Rockin' in the Free World," became a historic moment in both Van Halen's legacy and Canada Day celebrations.

Footage of the concert, though grainy and low quality, captures the guitar's brief but impactful appearance. Eddie, bathed in stage light, can be seen wielding the instrument with his characteristic flair. The images, along with the recently discovered guitar, offer a glimpse into a forgotten chapter of rock history.

The guitar's whereabouts for the past three decades remain a mystery. Its reemergence, complete with a black hardshell case, a concert ticket, and photographs of the performance - is a treasure trove for collectors and fans alike. The instrument's journey, from the factory floor to the stage to a hidden corner of rock and roll history, speaks volumes about the enduring power of music and its ability to create lasting memories.

The auction will take place on November 21st-22nd in Nashville and fans can register to bid here.

