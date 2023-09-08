Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen and his touring lineup of Mammoth WVH delivered an acoustic cover of the Foo Fighters classic, "My Hero", during a visit to OUI FM in Paris, France, and the radio station is sharing video of the performance.

When Wolfgang launched the project in 2021 with a self-titled debut album, he told Bass Player: "One of the biggest inspirations was Dave Grohl. When he started the Foo Fighters, he did everything himself on their first album. I wanted to have a go at that, I guess, and I've always admired bands like Nine Inch Nails, where the project emanates from one person and grows from there. That's kind of how I view it, even though it is still me. I view it more as a band than some sort of solo project."

The connection between the two rockers developed further last fall when Grohl joined Wolfgang to perform some Van Halen classics during a pair of tribute concerts in honor of the late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Now on the road promoting the newly-released "Mammoth II" album, during the OUI FM visit Wolfgang and the live lineup also shared unplugged versions of the 2023 record's lead track, "Another Celebration At The End Of The World", and follow-up single, "Like A Pastime."

Get more details and watch video of all three performances here.

