Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Wolfgang Van Halen will be rocking late night TV this week when his band Mammoth WVH takes the stage for a live performance on January 24th as the music guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The program airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST on the ABC Network and according to reports, Mammoth WVH are expected to perform "I'm Alright" from the recently released sophomore album, "Mammoth II".
Last month, Mammoth WVH announced two North American tour legs. The first leg - scheduled for February 21, 2024 to March 10, 2024 - will mark the return of special guest Nita Strauss. That run will make stops in Kansas City, MO (February 23), Detroit, MI (February 28), Huntington, NY (March 6) among others before wrapping up in Albany, NY on March 10.
The second leg - scheduled for May 4, 2024 to May 17, 2024 - will welcome rockers Intervals as special guests to those dates. Those dates will start in Bethlehem, PA (May 4) and make stops in Norfolk, VA (May 8), Ft. Lauderdale, FL (May 12) and Nashville, TN (May 16) before wrapping up in Louisville, KY on May 17. All headline shows go on-sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10AM local time.
"2023 has been an amazing year and 2024 is shaping up to be even busier. To be able to headline more shows with Nita Strauss and then having Intervals join us later is so exciting. I am honored that I get to return to that incredible Metallica stage as well as reunite with Dave Grohl and the guys in the Foo Fighters. I can't wait to see everyone next year," states Wolfgang Van Halen.
Mammoth II Tour 2024
Feb 21 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag ^
Feb 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^
Feb 24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^
Feb 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^
Feb 28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall ^
Mar 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's ^
Mar 2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge ^
Mar 5 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place ^
Mar 6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount ^
Mar 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre ^
Mar 9 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^
Mar 10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live ^
May 4 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *
May 5 - Portland, ME - Aura *
May 7 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen *
May 8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa *
May 10 - Cherokee, NC- Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center *
May 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live *
May 14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *
May 16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *
May 17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *
^ Headline Show - Special Guest Nita Strauss
* Headline Show - Special Guest Interval
Van Halen Taught Wolfgang What Not To Do
Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows - 2023 In Review
Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic - 2023 In Review
Mammoth WVH Announces Two 2024 North American Tour Legs
Ozzy Osbourne Plans Two Shows To Say Goodbye- Billy Joel Releasing His First New Single In Decades- more
Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries- Ben Bruce Leaves Asking Alexandria- Papa Roach Joined By Chris Daughtry For 'Scars'- more
Root 66: Year End Wrap Up Part 1
The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More
On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Ozzy Osbourne Plans Two Shows To Say Goodbye
Billy Joel Releasing His First New Single In Decades 'Turn The Lights Back On'
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Anthrax, Kreator and Testament Announce 2024 Tour
Youth Fountain Launching First North American Headline Tour
Singled Out: King Dream's Golden Shore
Ozzy Osbourne Music School In The Works
The Black Crowes Announce The Happiness Bastards Tour