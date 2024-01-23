Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Wolfgang Van Halen will be rocking late night TV this week when his band Mammoth WVH takes the stage for a live performance on January 24th as the music guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The program airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST on the ABC Network and according to reports, Mammoth WVH are expected to perform "I'm Alright" from the recently released sophomore album, "Mammoth II".

Last month, Mammoth WVH announced two North American tour legs. The first leg - scheduled for February 21, 2024 to March 10, 2024 - will mark the return of special guest Nita Strauss. That run will make stops in Kansas City, MO (February 23), Detroit, MI (February 28), Huntington, NY (March 6) among others before wrapping up in Albany, NY on March 10.

The second leg - scheduled for May 4, 2024 to May 17, 2024 - will welcome rockers Intervals as special guests to those dates. Those dates will start in Bethlehem, PA (May 4) and make stops in Norfolk, VA (May 8), Ft. Lauderdale, FL (May 12) and Nashville, TN (May 16) before wrapping up in Louisville, KY on May 17. All headline shows go on-sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10AM local time.

"2023 has been an amazing year and 2024 is shaping up to be even busier. To be able to headline more shows with Nita Strauss and then having Intervals join us later is so exciting. I am honored that I get to return to that incredible Metallica stage as well as reunite with Dave Grohl and the guys in the Foo Fighters. I can't wait to see everyone next year," states Wolfgang Van Halen.

Mammoth II Tour 2024

Feb 21 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag ^

Feb 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

Feb 24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

Feb 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Feb 28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall ^

Mar 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's ^

Mar 2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge ^

Mar 5 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place ^

Mar 6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount ^

Mar 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre ^

Mar 9 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^

Mar 10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live ^

May 4 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *

May 5 - Portland, ME - Aura *

May 7 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen *

May 8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa *

May 10 - Cherokee, NC- Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center *

May 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live *

May 14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *

May 16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

May 17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *

^ Headline Show - Special Guest Nita Strauss

* Headline Show - Special Guest Interval

