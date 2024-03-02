Wolfgang Van Halen Forced To Change Mammoth WVH Tour Dates

Wolfgang Van Halen has been forced to postpone and reschedule three Mammoth WVH tour dates due to "unforeseen circumstances", but has also added two additional dates to the Mammoth II Tour.
The March 8th show at the Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh has been moved to July 20th. The March 9th concert in Charles Town, WV will now take place on July 19th, and the March 10th Albany, NY performance has been rescheduled to July 21st.
New dates have been added in Richmond, VA at The National on July 23rd and Northfield, OH at MGM Northfield Park on July 24th, with tickets going on sale on March 8th.
