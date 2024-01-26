Mammoth WVH Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH performed its 2023 single, "I'm Alright", on the January 24 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and the show has shared video of the performance online.
The appearance saw Wolfgang joined by the live lineup of his studio project, which includes guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garret Whitlock.
"I'm Alright" followed "Another Celebration At The End Of The World", "Like A Pastime" and "Take A Bow" as the fourth track issued from the project which, like the 2021 self-titled debut, was produced by Michael Baskette and recorded at the famed 5150 studios.
Mammoth WVH will return to the road for US live dates starting February 21 in St. Louis, MO. Check out video of the Jimmy Kimmel performance here.
