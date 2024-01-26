.

Mammoth WVH Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Bruce Henne | 01-26-2024
Mammoth WVH Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH performed its 2023 single, "I'm Alright", on the January 24 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and the show has shared video of the performance online.

The appearance saw Wolfgang joined by the live lineup of his studio project, which includes guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garret Whitlock.

"I'm Alright" followed "Another Celebration At The End Of The World", "Like A Pastime" and "Take A Bow" as the fourth track issued from the project which, like the 2021 self-titled debut, was produced by Michael Baskette and recorded at the famed 5150 studios.

Mammoth WVH will return to the road for US live dates starting February 21 in St. Louis, MO. Check out video of the Jimmy Kimmel performance here.

Related Stories
Mammoth WVH Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Van Halen Taught Wolfgang What Not To Do

Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows - 2023 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic - 2023 In Review

News > Mammoth WVH

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Shares Birthday Tribute To His Father Eddie Van Halen- Peter Frampton And Joe Bonamassa Team Up On Humble Pie Classic - more

David Lee Roth Rants Against Wolfgang Van Halen- Ozzy Osbourne and Pearl Jam To Be Honored At 2024 Clio Music Awards- more

Reviews

The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more

Sites and Sounds: It's Tulsa Time!

Root 66: Year End Wrap Up Part 1

The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More

On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)

Latest News

Wolfgang Shares Birthday Tribute To His Father Eddie Van Halen

Peter Frampton And Joe Bonamassa Team Up On Humble Pie Classic 'Four Day Creep'

Bayside Share New Song 'Castaway' And Announce North American Tour

Mammoth WVH Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

REO Speedwagon's 'Live at Moondance Jam' Concert To Premiere on AXS TV

Dion Teams With Danielle Nicole For 'I Aim To Please'

Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin Won Grammys On This Day In Rock 2014

Behind The Album: The House & Home and Suntitle's Split