Mammoth WVH Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH performed its 2023 single, "I'm Alright", on the January 24 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and the show has shared video of the performance online.

The appearance saw Wolfgang joined by the live lineup of his studio project, which includes guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garret Whitlock.

"I'm Alright" followed "Another Celebration At The End Of The World", "Like A Pastime" and "Take A Bow" as the fourth track issued from the project which, like the 2021 self-titled debut, was produced by Michael Baskette and recorded at the famed 5150 studios.

Mammoth WVH will return to the road for US live dates starting February 21 in St. Louis, MO. Check out video of the Jimmy Kimmel performance here.

Related Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Van Halen Taught Wolfgang What Not To Do

Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows - 2023 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic - 2023 In Review

News > Mammoth WVH

Share this article: