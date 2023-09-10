Organizers of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival were forced to cancel the final two days of the festival in Alton, VA at the Virginia International Raceway this weekend, due to inclement weather.
The festival shared via social media, "With heavy hearts, due to this weekend's continued severe weather, we must announce the cancellation of the final days of Blue Ridge Rock Festival. Your safety and well-being are our foremost concerns.
"We understand the disappointment this brings, and we share immensely in your sadness. Please know that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for everyone involved and our focus now is on supporting those of you still on-site.
We are working diligently to provide refund details and will share that information early this week when business re-opens. In the meantime, we encourage you to stay safe and take care of each other.
"This has been an agonizing turn of events for what was to be such a special weekend. There will be more much that we unveil over the next few days. Rest assured, we will take care of you despite these difficult circumstances. Thank you for everything.
"With heartfelt gratitude,
Blue Ridge Rock Festival"
The four day event was to include performances from Slipknot, Pantera, Lamb Of God, Staind, Limp Bizkit, I Prevail, Lorna Shore, Coheed and Cambria, Knocked Loose, Avatar, and more.
Pantera and King's X Icons Featured in Gibson TV's Metal And Monsters
Pantera, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
Pantera, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit To Headline 2023 Inkcarceration
Foo Fighters Replace Pantera At Two Music Festivals
AC/DC Reveal Band Lineup For Power Trip- Blue Ridge Rock Festival Final Days Canceled- Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show- more
Van Halen Stream 'It’s About Time' from The Collection II Box Set- Hard Rock Is Going To Come Back In A Big Way Says Alice Cooper- more
Dan + Shay Share 'For The Both of Us' Video- Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen Lead Stagecoach Lineup- more
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
AC/DC Reveal Band Lineup For Power Trip
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Final Days Canceled
Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show Due To Illness
Royal Blood Score Fourth UK Number One Album With Back To The Water Below
Metallica Share Performance Of Dirty Window M72 Tour Debut
Keane Celebrating 'Hopes And Fears' 20th Anniversary With Tour and Reissue
Grayscale Return With 'Not Afraid To Die' Video
Downes Braide Association Share 'Look What You Do' Video As Album Arrives