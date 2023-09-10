.

Blue Ridge Rock Festival Final Days Canceled

09-10-2023

Organizers of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival were forced to cancel the final two days of the festival in Alton, VA at the Virginia International Raceway this weekend, due to inclement weather.

The festival shared via social media, "With heavy hearts, due to this weekend's continued severe weather, we must announce the cancellation of the final days of Blue Ridge Rock Festival. Your safety and well-being are our foremost concerns.

"We understand the disappointment this brings, and we share immensely in your sadness. Please know that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for everyone involved and our focus now is on supporting those of you still on-site.

We are working diligently to provide refund details and will share that information early this week when business re-opens. In the meantime, we encourage you to stay safe and take care of each other.

"This has been an agonizing turn of events for what was to be such a special weekend. There will be more much that we unveil over the next few days. Rest assured, we will take care of you despite these difficult circumstances. Thank you for everything.

"With heartfelt gratitude,
Blue Ridge Rock Festival"

The four day event was to include performances from Slipknot, Pantera, Lamb Of God, Staind, Limp Bizkit, I Prevail, Lorna Shore, Coheed and Cambria, Knocked Loose, Avatar, and more.

