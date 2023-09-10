.

Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show Due To Illness

09-10-2023

Guns N' Roses were forced to postpone their concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louise, MO on Saturday (September 9th), due to an undisclosed illness within the band.

The group broke the news to social media on Friday. They wrote, "Gunners, The concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness. Hang on to your tickets - fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for the support."

As on Sunday morning, the next scheduled date in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson-Boling Arena has not been postponed but check local listings before show time for any changes.

See the remaining dates for the band's current North American tour below:

9/12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
9/15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
9/17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival
9/20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
9/23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
9/26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
9/28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
10/1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
10/6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival
10/8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
10/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
10/14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
10/16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

