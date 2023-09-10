Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show Due To Illness

Guns N' Roses were forced to postpone their concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louise, MO on Saturday (September 9th), due to an undisclosed illness within the band.
The group broke the news to social media on Friday. They wrote, "Gunners, The concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness. Hang on to your tickets - fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for the support."
As on Sunday morning, the next scheduled date in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson-Boling Arena has not been postponed but check local listings before show time for any changes.
See the remaining dates for the band's current North American tour below:
9/12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
9/15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
9/17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival
9/20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
9/23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
9/26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
9/28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
10/1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
10/6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival
10/8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
10/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
10/14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
10/16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
Guns N' Roses Ignite Stadiums On North American Tour
Carrie Underwood Rocks Nashville With Guns N' Roses
Ruffyunz Recruit Guns N' Roses, Dio, Vanilla Fudge Stars For New Album
Steven Adler To Embrace 'Appetite for Destruction' At Rocklahoma
AC/DC Reveal Band Lineup For Power Trip- Blue Ridge Rock Festival Final Days Canceled- Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show- more
Van Halen Stream 'It’s About Time' from The Collection II Box Set- Hard Rock Is Going To Come Back In A Big Way Says Alice Cooper- more
Dan + Shay Share 'For The Both of Us' Video- Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen Lead Stagecoach Lineup- more
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
AC/DC Reveal Band Lineup For Power Trip
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Final Days Canceled
Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show Due To Illness
Royal Blood Score Fourth UK Number One Album With Back To The Water Below
Metallica Share Performance Of Dirty Window M72 Tour Debut
Keane Celebrating 'Hopes And Fears' 20th Anniversary With Tour and Reissue
Grayscale Return With 'Not Afraid To Die' Video
Downes Braide Association Share 'Look What You Do' Video As Album Arrives