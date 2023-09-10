Metallica Share Performance Of Dirty Window M72 Tour Debut

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 2003 track, "Dirty Window", during an August 13 show in Montreal, PQ, and the band is sharing pro-shot video from the event.

The tune from "St. Anger" made its M72 world tour debut during the second of two shows at the city's Olympic Stadium, which also marked the first Canadian date in the series.

The tour in support of "72 Seasons" sees the group play two nights in the same city featuring completely different setlists.

Over the course of the two M72 shows in Montreal, Metallica performed 32 different songs from 13 albums: "Kill 'Em All" (2), "Ride the Lightning" (5), "Master of Puppets" (5), "...And Justice for All" (2), "Metallica" (4), "Load" (1), "ReLoad" (1), "Garage Inc." (1), "S&M" (1), "St. Anger" (1), "Death Magnetic" (1), "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" (2), "72 Seasons" (6).

Stream video of the "Dirty Window" M72 Tour debut from Montreal here.

Related Stories

Metallica Share Montreal Performance Of 'Ride The Lightning'

Metallica Stream Rare Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic

Metallica Share Video Of M72 Tour Debut Of Hardwired

Metallica Postpone Concert After James Hetfield's Positive COVID Test

More Metallica News