Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue

Bruce Henne | 09-11-2023

Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023 due to a medical issue with the singer.

"Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease," the group announced, "and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows."

Springsteen made the following comment: "Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon. "Love and God bless all, Bruce"

In the weeks prior to Springsteen's announcement, the rocker had already moved a pair of August dates in Philadelphia, PA to the summer of 2024 on short notice after the singer had "been taken ill."

The latest postponement delays eight scheduled events along the US east coast this month; see the list of affected dates and plans for the trek to resume here.

