Buckcherry Release 'Let's Get Wild' Video

09-12-2023

Buckcherry Release 'Let's Get Wild' Video Tour poster

(Atom Splitter) Buckcherry premiere today the video for the song "Let's Get Wild" from their latest album Vol. 10. This is the fourth video from the album and was directed and edited by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts, who did the previous three videos. "Let's Get Wild" was filmed on the band's current tour at the Wisconsin Dells and other Midwest cities.

The current tour with Skid Row runs through December 2023. Additionally, the band announces today an extension of their January UK tour, now including an additional two shows in the UK and seven shows in France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Direct support on all of the nine new shows will be provided by Fastest Land Animals, which features vocalist John Cusimano, husband of celebrity chef and TV host Rachel Ray.

BUCKCHERRY ON TOUR:
1/23 - Bristol, England - Thekla
1/24-Blackpool, England-Waterloo Music Room
1/26 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
1/27 - Buckley, Wales - Tivoli
1/28 - Manchester, England - Club Academy
1/30 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
1/31 - Newcastle, England - Riverside
2/2 - London, England - Islington Academy
2/3 - Wolverhampton, England - KKs Steelmill
2/4 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms
2/6 - Nuneaton, England - Queens Hall
2/7 - Bradford, England - Nighttrain
2/9 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms
2/10 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
2/12 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
2/13 - Rubigen, Switzerland - Mühle Hunziken
2/14 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colassaal
2/16 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgiererij
2/17 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderj

