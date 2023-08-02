Buckcherry Announce UK Tour

(Atom Splitter) Buckcherry today announce their Vol. 10 UK tour commencing January 23, 2024. The 10-show tour is the band's first visit to the UK since 2019.
Direct support on all shows will be provided by UK favorites The Treatment. Opening the shows will be U.S. band Rubikon.
Vol. 10 was released on June 2 and debuted at #4 on the UK Rock and Metal chart. Below are the dates for the tour.
BUCKCHERRY UK TOUR:
1/23 - Bristol, England - Thekla
1/24 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Room
1/26 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms
1/27 - Buckley, Wales - Tivoli
1/28 - Manchester, England - Club Academy
1/30 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
1/31 - Newcastle, England - Riverside
2/2 - London, England - Islington Academy
2/3 - Wolverhampton, England - KKs Steelmill
2/4 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms
Buckcherry Guitarist Leaves Band
