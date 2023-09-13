Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska Getting All-Star Celebration

(EBM) Fans of Bruce Springsteen and lovers of Americana music are in for a treat as his acclaimed 1982 album comes to life with the taping of "Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska: Celebrating A Rough Masterpiece" on September 19 at Analog at the Hutton Hotel during Nashville's annual AMERICANAFEST. The special program will be part of the "Recorded Live from Analog" series, debuting in early 2024 and made possible with support by Heaven's Door.

This unique musical experience hosted by Warren Zanes, the acclaimed author of "Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska," will pay homage to one of the most iconic albums in American music history with performances by Emmylou Harris, Noah Kahan, Lyle Lovett, The Lumineers and Lucinda Williams. A four-piece house band led by musical director Daniel Tashian and a stage production designed to reflect the gritty, Americana essence of Springsteen's Nebraska album will add to the timelessness of the songs as Zanes contextualizes each performance in a meaningful way.

Nebraska became a legendary release, mysterious and powerful, for generations of music makers. In a conversation with Zanes, Springsteen said that he feels "Nebraska still may be my best," but he also described it to Zanes as "an accident start to finish."

"The story of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska recording is one of American music's very best," reflects Zanes, who will also conduct a book signing following the show. "To be able to tell that story with these artists supplying the music? This night will be among the highlights of my creative life."

"Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska: Celebrating a Rough Masterpiece" is produced by iMaggination, Inc.

Limited tickets to the taping are available to AMERICANAFEST pass holders through the AMERICANAFEST app.

