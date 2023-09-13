Metallica Share Texas Performance Of For Whom The Bell Tolls

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", from an August 20 show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
The eighth weekend of the M72 World Tour saw the band deliver a 16-song set that featured tunes from 10 albums during the second of two concerts in the city.
Metallica was joined at the event by openers Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills. The group will next be seen headlining the closing night of the Power Trip festival in Indio, CA on October 8, where they'll appear alongside Tool; the three-day series also features headline appearances by Guns N' Roses and AC/DC.
Watch Metallica rock "For Whom The Bell Tolls" in Texas here.
