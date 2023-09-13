.

Staind Premiere 'Here and Now' Video

09-13-2023

(KB) Staind have released a new single and video for "Here and Now" from their forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen, the band's first new studio album since 2011, which will be released September 22, 2023.

"Here and Now" is classic Staind - a powerful, emotionally charged ballad that touches deep in the soul. The video directed by Bradley Golowin, perfectly captures the sentiment of the song, exploring the joy and pain of real-life moments that shape us all. The intimate performance footage of the band further amplifies the intensity of the song.

"Here and Now" is the fourth track released from the new album, following "In This Condition," "Cycle of Hurting" and debut single, "Lowest In Me" which reached #1 for two consecutive weeks at Active Rock and Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts.

After wrapping up their co-headline tour with Godsmack this summer, Staind are currently on the road with solo dates, gearing up for the release of the new album.

STAIND TOUR DATES:
Thu Sept 14 - Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand
Fri Sept 15 - Saint Michael, ND @ Spirit Lake Casino
Sat Sept 16 - Danbury, WI @ St. Croix Casino Danbury
Sun Oct 22 - Ft Worth, TX @ Gordy's Highway 30 Music Fest

