The Offspring, Sum 41 And Simple Plan Team Up On Stage

(BPM) At the SOLD OUT Wantagh, NY stop of the Let The Bad Times Roll tour on September 2nd fans were treated to a special surprise from The Offspring.

Tourmates Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 and Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan joined them for a collab performance of "Why Don't You Get A Job?". This was the first time on the tour that special guests joined The Offspring and what a monumental occasion it was!

The three frontmen's voices blended together perfectly and they delivered a fun and memorable performance. Watch the very special jam below:

