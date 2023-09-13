.

The Offspring, Sum 41 And Simple Plan Team Up On Stage

09-13-2023

(BPM) At the SOLD OUT Wantagh, NY stop of the Let The Bad Times Roll tour on September 2nd fans were treated to a special surprise from The Offspring.

Tourmates Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 and Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan joined them for a collab performance of "Why Don't You Get A Job?". This was the first time on the tour that special guests joined The Offspring and what a monumental occasion it was!

The three frontmen's voices blended together perfectly and they delivered a fun and memorable performance. Watch the very special jam below:

