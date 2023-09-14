Metallica Stream Texas Performance Of 'Moth Into Flame'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of "Moth Into Flame" from an August 20 show in Arlington, TX. The second single from 2016's "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct" was featured during the second of two shows at the city's AT&T Stadium on the M72 World Tour.

As part of the series' "no repeat weekends" concept - which sees Metallica play two nights in every city it visits while delivering two completely different set lists - the group performed 32 different songs from 13 albums during the August weekend event in Arlington.

Metallica is on the road promoting their latest release, "72 Seasons"; the band recorded the project at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022. Stream "Moth Into Flame" live from Arlington here.

