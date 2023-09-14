.

Metallica Stream Texas Performance Of 'Moth Into Flame'

Bruce Henne | 09-14-2023

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of "Moth Into Flame" from an August 20 show in Arlington, TX. The second single from 2016's "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct" was featured during the second of two shows at the city's AT&T Stadium on the M72 World Tour.

As part of the series' "no repeat weekends" concept - which sees Metallica play two nights in every city it visits while delivering two completely different set lists - the group performed 32 different songs from 13 albums during the August weekend event in Arlington.

Metallica is on the road promoting their latest release, "72 Seasons"; the band recorded the project at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022. Stream "Moth Into Flame" live from Arlington here.

Metallica Stream Texas Performance Of 'Moth Into Flame'

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
