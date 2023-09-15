Guns N' Roses Expand North American Tour

(The Oriel Company) Guns N' Roses have revealed four new upcoming dates across Canada and the United States, including stops in Edmonton, Salt Lake City, Denver and Nampa, ID.
Tickets will be available starting with the Nightrain presale beginning on September 18th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on September 20th at 10am local time on gunsnroses.com.
Following Guns N' Roses upcoming dates in September and October, the tour will then conclude in Mexico City with the band headlining Hell & Heaven Festival on November 5th.
This new leg of shows comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of performances in Europe across stadiums and arenas this year, including acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park.
In addition to their US tour, the band recently debuted new music with the new single "Perhaps", Watch the accompanying official music video and see their upcoming tour dates below:
UPCOMING 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sun Sep 17 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown Festival
Wed Sep 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
Fri Oct 6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival
Sun Oct 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Oct 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
Thu Oct 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*
Sun Oct 22 - Nampa, ID - Ford Arena*
Tue Oct 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*
Fri Oct 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*
Sun Nov 05 - Mexico City, MX - Hell & Heaven Festival
* new tour date
