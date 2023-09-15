Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute To Cream Coming

(Noble) Quarto Valley Records proudly announces new album "Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute To Cream." The album takes us on a magical journey -- traveling the brief course of the iconic band's musical life -- back to the raw, stripped-down magic of the creativity of Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker, Eric Clapton, and Pete Brown. Passionately produced and mixed by Rob Cass, the new album will be released via Quarto Valley Records on November 3rd on Double 180 Gram Limited Edition Cream-Colored Vinyl, CD and Digital on all platforms and is available to preorder here.
Formed in 1966, CREAM quickly became known for their explosive impromptu style - high-volume blues jamming, extended solos and flashy instrumental showmanship. Widely thought of as the first supergroup, CREAM paved the way for many other music genres.
The project honors CREAM's legacy with a 15-track tribute album and features Pete Brown and Ginger Baker plus an impressive roster of renowned musicians who knew, or were inspired by the iconic supergroup including Joe Bonamassa, Deborah Bonham, Malcolm Bruce, Peter Bullick, Nathan James, Bernie Marsden, Maggie Bell, Rob Cass, Clem Clempson, Paul Rodgers and Bobby Rush. There were also invaluable musical contributions from Cheryl Alleyne, Winston Blissett, Moreno Buttinar, Abass Dodoo, John Donaldson, Pee Wee Ellis, Mo Foster, Neil Murray, Mo Nazam, Tony Remy, and Frank Tontoh.
While recording this tribute album, Pete Brown shared, "It took me a long time before I would attempt those songs. I grew up in Jack's shadow, like Malcolm did as well, you know. I'm not trying to be Jack. No one will ever be Jack." He added, "Eventually I felt, well, they're my songs as well and eventually, I grew into those songs that Jack and I wrote."
Metallica Ice Cream Bar Launched For Charity
Dance Gavin Dance Share 'Cream Of The Crop' Visualizer
Singled Out: Lynne Hanson's Ice Cream in November
The Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Record Store Day Release
Guns N’ Roses Expand North American Tour- Metallica Release 'Too Far Gone? Live' Video- All Time Low Team With Avril Lavigne- Corey Taylor- more
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details- Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video- Motorhead- more
Dan + Shay Stream New Album 'Bigger Houses'- Brantley Gilbert Unplugs For 'Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)'- Brothers Osborne- more
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Guns N' Roses Expand North American Tour
Queen Revisit 'Radio Ga Ga' On The Greatest Live
Hyro The Hero To Rock Hometown To Celebrate Album Release
Whitesnake Stream Remix Of Classic Deep Purple Cover From The Purple Album Reissue
KillerStar, New Band Including David Bowie's Collaborators, Share Video
Steve Hackett Shares 'Can Utility and the Coastliners' Video As Live Package Arrives
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Welcomes Nile Rodgers To Shred with Shifty Podcast
Filter Heading Down Under For First Time Since 2000