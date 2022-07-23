Dance Gavin Dance Share 'Cream Of The Crop' Visualizer

Album cover art

(Cosa Nostra) Dance Gavin Dance have released a visualizer video for their new single "Cream Of The Crop". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Jackpot Juicer", which arrives this coming Friday, July 29th.

The band will be heading out on the road next week for the 'Evening With Friends Tour' that will feature an alternate band line-up with guitarist Andrew Wells taking over clean singing duties, Marc Okubo of Veil of Maya will be stepping in to cover Andrew's guitar duties and the band will be joined by former Dance Gavin Dance frontman and frontman of Royal Coda, Kurt Travis, for select songs.

The 21- date trek starts on July 26th with a very special, intimate show at infamous Sunset Strip venue, The Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles which was previously announced and sold out in less than 3 minutes (a portion of the proceeds from this show will go towards Musicares) and will wrap on August 24th in San Francisco at The Fillmore. See the dates and watch the visualizer below:

Tue. 07/26/22 West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go

Wed. 07/27/22 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Thu. 07/28/22 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Fri. 07/29/22 Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

Sun. 07/31/22 Austin, TX - Emo's

Mon. 08/01/22 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Tue. 08/02/22 Houston, TX - House of Blues

Thu. 08/04/22 Orlando, FL - House of Blues - Orlando

Fri. 08/05/22 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Sat. 08/06/22 St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Mon. 08/08/22 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Tue. 08/09/22 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu. 08/11/22 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Sat. 08/13/22 Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Sun. 08/14/22 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Tue. 08/16/22 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Wed. 08/17/22 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Fri. 08/19/22 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Sat. 08/20/22 Chicago, IL - House of Blues - Chicago

Mon. 08/22/22 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Wed. 08/24/22 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore San Francisco

