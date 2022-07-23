.

Dance Gavin Dance Share 'Cream Of The Crop' Visualizer

07-23-2022

Dance Gavin Dance Album cover art
(Cosa Nostra) Dance Gavin Dance have released a visualizer video for their new single "Cream Of The Crop". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Jackpot Juicer", which arrives this coming Friday, July 29th.

The band will be heading out on the road next week for the 'Evening With Friends Tour' that will feature an alternate band line-up with guitarist Andrew Wells taking over clean singing duties, Marc Okubo of Veil of Maya will be stepping in to cover Andrew's guitar duties and the band will be joined by former Dance Gavin Dance frontman and frontman of Royal Coda, Kurt Travis, for select songs.

The 21- date trek starts on July 26th with a very special, intimate show at infamous Sunset Strip venue, The Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles which was previously announced and sold out in less than 3 minutes (a portion of the proceeds from this show will go towards Musicares) and will wrap on August 24th in San Francisco at The Fillmore. See the dates and watch the visualizer below:

Tue. 07/26/22 West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go
Wed. 07/27/22 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Thu. 07/28/22 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Fri. 07/29/22 Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
Sun. 07/31/22 Austin, TX - Emo's
Mon. 08/01/22 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Tue. 08/02/22 Houston, TX - House of Blues
Thu. 08/04/22 Orlando, FL - House of Blues - Orlando
Fri. 08/05/22 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
Sat. 08/06/22 St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Mon. 08/08/22 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Tue. 08/09/22 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu. 08/11/22 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Sat. 08/13/22 Boston, MA - Big Night Live
Sun. 08/14/22 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Tue. 08/16/22 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
Wed. 08/17/22 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Fri. 08/19/22 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Sat. 08/20/22 Chicago, IL - House of Blues - Chicago
Mon. 08/22/22 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
Wed. 08/24/22 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore San Francisco

