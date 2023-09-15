Metallica Release 'Too Far Gone? (Live from MetLife Stadium)' Video

(NLM) Today marks the release of "Too Far Gone? (Live from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ - August 6, 2023)," a digital single capturing the debut M72 tour performance of the 72 Seasons standout track as played for some 80,000 fans on night two of the tour's North American opening weekend. Hailed for "its roaring melody" by the OC Register in their review of Metallica's recent record-breaking weekend at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, "Too Far Gone?" has quickly become a staple of the M72 No Repeat Weekend setlist rotation. Find out for yourself why the song has quickly become a fan favorite by giving "Too Far Gone? (Live from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ - August 6, 2023)".

As for the original studio version of "Too Far Gone?"... it's been reimagined as a music video directed by Coan "Buddy" Nichols (The Original Skateboarder, The Body Corporate, Deathbowl to Downtown, Love Letters to Skateboarding). Through Nichols' lens, "Too Far Gone?" becomes the score to raw Metallica performance footage intercut with action shots of pro skater Felipe Nunes. The energy levels of the two scenarios feed off one other, resulting in peak after peak of hyperkinetic intensity-plus a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from Tony Hawk, who premiered the video yesterday.

Metallica recently completed the first North American swing of its M72 World Tour September 9 in Glendale AZ. The band will make a headlining appearance October 8 at Power Trip at the Empire Polo Club in Indio CA, before M72 resumes with its next No Repeat Weekend taking place November 3 and 5 at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis MO.

