Steve Hackett Shares 'Can Utility and the Coastliners' Video As Live Package Arrives

(TPC) Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett presents his brand new live audio/visual extravaganza, with the release of 'Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton', out now!

To celebrate, a clip of the track 'Can Utility and the Coastliners' has been released.

Steve comments of the new live release: "Foxtrot was a milestone for Genesis, a breakthrough artistically. I'm as proud of it today as I was at it's its inception. I'm thrilled now to bring that album back in its entirety on tour, and the live release has super quality performance, visuals and production. It's a real feast... Enjoy!"

Filmed & recorded live on his 2022 UK tour, in the coastal city of Brighton, UK, this release documents Steve and his band celebrating the 50th anniversary of the much-loved Genesis album 'Foxtrot'. Played in full, this album features fan favourites including 'Watcher Of The Skies' and 'Supper's Ready'. The show also features a set of Hackett solo material, including 'The Devil's Cathedral' from his latest studio album 'Surrender of Silence', and the powerful 'Ace of Wands'.

Mixed by Chris Lord-Alge & mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, the album is now available to order on Ltd 2CD+Blu-ray & Ltd 2CD+2DVD, both including bonus behind the scenes interviews, as well as 5.1 surround sound. A Ltd Deluxe 180g 4LP edition will also be available.

