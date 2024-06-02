Steve Hackett Reissuing His Classical Catalogue

(Royal Avenue Media) Legendary rock guitarist Steve Hackett & InsideOutMusic are pleased to announce reissues of his classical catalogue, beginning in August 2024 with 'Bay Of Kings' & 'Momentum' and they have shared a video trailer for the special reissues.

Steve comments: "My love of classical guitar began to coalesce with both Bay of Kings and Momentum, which showed another side of the guitar. This was the opposite of Rock 'n Roll... A more romantic and personal approach already hinted at within both the Genesis music and my solo work. I'm proud that these albums are getting a second lease of life."

'Bay Of Kings' was originally released in 1983, and is his first album of instrumental, classical guitar music, with contributions from Nick Magnus & John Hackett.

'Momentum' was originally released in 1988, and sees Steve crafting beautiful compositions, alongside contributions from his brother John Hackett on flute.

Both albums have been newly remastered for vinyl, and will be available as Gatefold 180g LP's in both black and limited coloured vinyl editions. New digipak CD editions will also be available.

