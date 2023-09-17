Metallica Share Black Album Classics From Los Angeles Performance

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a pair of Black Album classics from an August 25 show in Los Angeles, CA. Fans can view footage of "Nothing Else Matters" and "Sad But True" from the first of two shows at the city's Sofi Stadium, which also marked the band's first performance at the venue.

"Nothing Else Matters" recently made headlines when it surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. The third single from Metallica's 1991 self-titled record joins previous hits to reach the milestone on the streaming service including songs by Survivor, ABBA, One Republic, Coldplay and The Police, among others.

"Metallica" delivered the band's commercial breakthrough upon its original release as their first record to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

Watch live performance video from Los Angeles here.

