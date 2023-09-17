Neil Young Announces 'Time Fades Away' 50th Anniversary Release

(Warner) Neil Young 50th anniversary release of 'Time Fades Away' set for November 3rd release via Reprise Records and will be available on limited edition clear vinyl only and with new bonus track "The Last Trip To Tulsa".

It is impossible to pinpoint when a new album will become a classic. And while sometimes there are signals, often such a designation comes as a complete surprise. When Neil Young's 1973 live album release TIME FADES AWAY arrived, it was obviously a left-field surprise. It was recorded with the Stray Gators, and featured previously unreleased songs. At a time when the Young's popularity was surging following his highly successful studio album HARVEST, the new live album raised questions and even Young responded at the time, "TIME FADES AWAY was the worst record I ever made, but as a door of what was happening to me it was a great record." In so many ways, this music is the perfect window on the unpredictable trajectory of one of rock & roll's true pioneers. TIME FADES AWAY 50 will be released on limited edition clear vinyl only this November 3, via Reprise Records. This definitive 9 song iteration of the album contains a bonus track of "The Last Trip To Tulsa," which originally appeared on Archives Vol.2 Box set. This version of the song appears on vinyl only for the first time ever. TIME FADES AWAY 50 will be available at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the Xstream Store at NYA.

The 50th anniversary release of TIME FADES AWAY is a true celebration of an era in time that marked music forever. In 1973 Young was writing songs that have lasted to this day, and taking bold changes with the way he presented them in-person. It's a trademark of his that still continues. And with the Stray Gators performing with him -- Jack Nitzsche (keyboards); Ben Keith (pedal steel guitar); Kenny Buttrey (drums), to be replaced by Johnny Barbata; and bassist Tim Drummond. David Crosby and Graham Nash also joined on harmony vocals and acoustic guitar. The real magic of this recording has always been how it was such an adventurous risk to take at a time when so much of the contemporary music then was driven by perfection. Recorded directly from the soundboard to 16-track tape and mixed simultaneously to LP cutting, in some ways Young and the band were traveling new sonic roads. TIME FADES AWAY was recorded directly after the mega-success of Young's album HARVEST, and it feels like the blueprint of the twists and turns of a career where the blaster rockets are kicking.

And it wouldn't be a Neil Young release unless a touch of serpentine is added to the adventure. Because of various reasons, TIME FADES AWAY was omitted from Young's catalogue and not released on Compact Disc until 2017. A touch of mystery still follows the album, having been part of the Official Release Series Discs 5-8 Vinyl Box Set collection from Record Store Day in 2014. The live recordings from this tour have become part of a sense of adventure that runs through the recording career of someone who often takes the less traveled road. It comes at a time when Neil Young is exploring his own career with all the excitement he has always brought to his music.



TIME FADES AWAY 50 Track List:

Side A:

Time Fades Away

Journey Through The Past

Yonder Stands The Sinner

L.A.

Love In Mind

Side B:

Don't Be Denied

The Bridge

Last Dance

The Last Trip To Tulsa (50th Anniversary Bonus Track)

