blink-182 Announce Reunion Album 'ONE MORE TIME'

(SME) blink-182 return with their anxiously awaited new album, ONE MORE TIME..., on October 20 via Columbia Records. It marks the first album to feature the group's iconic lineup, Mark Hoppus [bass, vocals], Tom DeLonge [guitar, vocals], and Travis Barker [drums], since 2011.
Launching with the album news, the band shared a sentimental trailer for ONE MORE TIME... . Featuring strikingly candid interview footage pulled from the band's forthcoming extensive interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe as well as current and archival clips, the trailer finds Mark, Tom and Travis baring it all as they discuss topics they have never shared before. The trailer teases three new songs including the title track "ONE MORE TIME," which drops on Thursday, September 21 alongside an official video. The full Zane Lowe interview will be available to watch exclusively on Apple Music soon.
The trio recorded ONE MORE TIME... in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the world. The album, produced by Travis Barker, features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.
The brand-new album comes both digitally and physically on CD, standard black vinyl, and multiple limited edition physical vinyl variants including purple ooze D2C exclusive LP, red and clear marble colored D2C exclusive LP, and egg splatter colored D2C exclusive LP. Additional offerings on vinyl include the coke bottle clear colored indie exclusive LP, opaque white colored Amazon exclusive LP and electric smoke colored Spotify Fans First exclusive LP. The artist store will have a limited-edition cassette available.
blink-182 jump started this season back in April with a surprise last-minute headline set at Coachella. You could say a blink-aissance of sorts has ensued since then! Variety raved, "blink-182 brings rock back to Coachella in a big way," and Rolling Stone attested, "blink-182 took us back to high school during throwback performance at Coachella." Meanwhile, the 2022 reunion single "EDGING" has amassed over 70 million Spotify streams and counting.
ONE MORE TIME... Tracklist
ANTHEM PART 3
DANCE WITH ME
FELL IN LOVE
TERRIFIED
ONE MORE TIME
MORE THAN YOU KNOW
TURN THIS OFF!
WHEN WE WERE YOUNG
EDGING
YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT
BLINK WAVE
BAD NEWS
HURT (INTERLUDE)
TURPENTINE
F*** FACE
OTHER SIDE
CHILDHOOD
