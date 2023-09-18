Pierce The Veil and chloe moriondo Release '12 Fractures' Video

(Atom Splitter) Pierce The Veil have shared the video for their new single "12 Fractures". The song and video feature singer-songwriter chloe moriondo and the track comes from the band's latest album "The Jaws Of Life".

The video features Fuentes and moriondo walking down a crowded city street towards one another, as the song plays out. It captures the feeling of wondering about your place in the universe. Watch what happens when Fuentes and moriondo actually meet!

"This song is a true story about watching two best friends break up," Vic Fuentesshares. "It's about the slow crumbling of love and how tiny fractures can eventually turn into breaks in a relationship. It also describes the tragic aftermath of choosing sides, possessions, and even friends to take with you as you move on. It's a time capsule about a moment in our lives. The addition of Chloe moriondo's angelic voice and personality to really brought the whole story to life and illuminated both character's perspectives. It wouldn't be the same without her."

"Working with Vic was such a dream," moriondo says. "It was such a sweet and fun honor. I loved filming on the street with him and the crew- it was a really awesome experience that I'm so excited is finally able to be enjoyed by everyone!"

The track appears on the new album The Jaws of Life - Pierce the Veil's first full-length in seven years - in February via longtime label Fearless Records.

