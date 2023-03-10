Pierce The Veil Share Pass the Nirvana Live Video Ahead Of North American Tour

(Atom Splitter) Pierce The Veil have announced their North American tour plans. The band will return to the road this spring and summer on a co-headline run with The Used. The "Creative Control Tour" kicks off on May 23 in Austin and runs through July 2 in Phoenix.

"Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration. Our new album The Jaws of Life is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with The Used, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning. It's going to be unlike any other tour we've done and we can't wait to see you there. Thank you for all of your support. Love, PTV."

Pierce The Veil dropped their new album The Jaws of Life - their first in seven years - in February via longtime label Fearless Records. It's now available as an expanded edition with a bonus track - a raucous live rendition of The Jaws of Life's first single "Pass the Nirvana" that was captured during the band's explosive set at the inaugural When We Were Young Festival last October. Watch the video below.

The band is also offering an exclusive 7" as part of their tour's VIP package. It comes in a blood orange colorway and features new cover art and features the live version of "Pass the Nirvana" on one side and the studio version on the other.

5/23 - Austin, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park^+

5/24 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore Harrah's^+

5/26 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^+

5/27 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre^+

5/28 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre^+

5/30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre^+

5/31 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium^+

6/2 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach^+

6/3 -Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion^+

6/6 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!^+

6/7 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre^+

6/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann^+

6/10 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena^+

6/12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage^#

6/13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17^#

6/15 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center^#

6/16 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center^#

6/17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center^#

6/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe^#

6/21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center^#

6/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee^#

6/24 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park^#

6/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex^#

6/29 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort + Casino^#

7/1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre^#

7/2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre^#

^ With Don Broco

+ With Deathbyromy

# With girlfriends

