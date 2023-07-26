Pierce The Veil Announce North American The Jaws Of Life Tour

(Atom Splitter) Pierce The Veil have announced their Fall 2023 North American tour plans. The Jaws Of Life Tour kicks off on November 4 in Sacramento and runs through December 8 in San Diego.
The band will hit the road on a headline run with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys in tow. It is truly a stacked lineup that shouldn't be missed!
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, July 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, July 28 at 10 AM local time.
Citi is the official card of The Jaws Of Life Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 25 at 11am ET until Thursday, July 27 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
Pierce The Veil dropped their new album The Jaws of Life - their first in seven years - in February via longtime label Fearless Records. Get it here.
The Jaws of Life marked a welcome return for PTV, with press praise pouring in from Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Huffington Post, Gawker, and MTV, among others. The single "Emergency Contact" also landed in the Top 5 at alternative radio.
PIERCE THE VEIL ON TOUR:
WITH L.S. DUNES, DAYSEEKER, + DESTROY BOYS:
11/4 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live
11/5 - Fresno, CA - Fresno Convention Center
11/7 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
11/8 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
11/10 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee
11/11 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena
11/12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
11/14 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
11/15 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
11/17 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
11/18 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena
11/19 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
11/21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/25 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
11/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
11/28 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
11/30 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
12/2 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
12/3 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
12/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
12/7 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
12/8 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Pierce The Veil Share Pass the Nirvana Live Video Ahead Of North American Tour
Pierce The Veil and The Used Announce The Creative Control Tour
Pierce The Veil Share 'Even When I'm Not With You' Visualizer
Pierce The Veil Share 'Emergency Contact' Video To Announce Album
Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Headline Tour- Sevendust Deliver 'Superficial Drug' Video- Pierce The Veil The Jaws Of Life Tour- more
Foo Fighters Rock 'Under You' In New Video- Sammy Hagar Upscales Video For Classic VOA Single 'Two Sides Of Love'- more
Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Headline Tour
Sevendust Deliver 'Superficial Drug' Video
Pierce The Veil Announce North American The Jaws Of Life Tour
Skinny Puppy Announce Second Leg Of Final Tour
Jack White Collections Leads Third Man Records' Garage Sale
Leatherwolf Release 'Thunder (MMXXII)' Video
Silverburn Featuring JimBob Isaac Release 'Formless Atomization of Omniscient Particulate' Video
Singled Out: Soda Blonde's Bad Machine