Pierce The Veil Announce North American The Jaws Of Life Tour

Tour poster

(Atom Splitter) Pierce The Veil have announced their Fall 2023 North American tour plans. The Jaws Of Life Tour kicks off on November 4 in Sacramento and runs through December 8 in San Diego.

The band will hit the road on a headline run with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys in tow. It is truly a stacked lineup that shouldn't be missed!



Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, July 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, July 28 at 10 AM local time.

Citi is the official card of The Jaws Of Life Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 25 at 11am ET until Thursday, July 27 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Pierce The Veil dropped their new album The Jaws of Life - their first in seven years - in February via longtime label Fearless Records. Get it here.

The Jaws of Life marked a welcome return for PTV, with press praise pouring in from Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Huffington Post, Gawker, and MTV, among others. The single "Emergency Contact" also landed in the Top 5 at alternative radio.

PIERCE THE VEIL ON TOUR:

WITH L.S. DUNES, DAYSEEKER, + DESTROY BOYS:

11/4 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live

11/5 - Fresno, CA - Fresno Convention Center

11/7 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

11/8 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/10 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

11/11 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

11/12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

11/14 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

11/15 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

11/17 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

11/18 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

11/19 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

11/21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/25 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

11/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

11/28 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

11/30 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

12/2 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

12/3 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

12/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

12/7 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12/8 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

