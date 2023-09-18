Rick Wakeman The Prog Years 1973-1977 Box Set Announced

(Glass Onyon) Rick Wakeman's "The Prog Years 1973-1977" CD/DVD box set is set to be released on November 17th. Journey to the centre of the Earth? In a career that's now well into its sixth decade, Rick Wakeman has voyaged through time and out to the furthest reaches of sound. And now, the 32-disc "The Prog Years 1973-1977" box set turns back the clock to the caped crusader's imperial phase, when, as a solo artist, he released some of the most ambitious, virtuosic and just plain stunning music ever committed to tape.
Gathering together the original 'The Six Wives Of Henry VIII', 'Journey To The Centre Of The Earth', 'The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table', 'Lisztomania', 'No Earthly Connection' and 'White Rock' albums, plus alternate recordings and a slew of live performances, from radio sessions to full concerts, the CD/DVD edition of "The Prog Years 1973-1977" is a must-have for all Rick Wakeman collectors.
Complete with a 60-page hardback scrapbook, 10 x postcards, 8 x full-size replica promotional photos and 4 x A3 posters, plus reproduction press kits. The first 500 copies of this extremely limited box set will also come with a numbered certificate signed by Rick himself.
Order via Amazon here.
