Rick Wakeman Announces The Final Solo Tour

(Chipster) The ultimate keyboard wizard, Rick Wakeman CBE, will be embarking on a tour of the US with a series of solo piano concerts for the last time in 2024. Rick, who has become almost as well-known for his intimate piano shows as his prog rock extravaganzas, has decided that after a career spanning over 50 years, he is calling a halt to lengthy American one-man show tours, in order to concentrate on composing, recording and collaborating with other musicians.

As an exclusive gift for fans, on these shows Rick will be premiering a brand new piece of music: Yessonata, a 30- minute instrumental work featuring YES themes and melodies, woven into sonata form.

Rick first started establishing a reputation as one of rock's most original and proficient keyboard players in the late Sixties, when he worked with the likes of David Bowie, Cat Stevens, Marc Bolan, Lou Reed, Al Stewart, Elton John and other artists too numerous to mention, as a much-in-demand session player. He stepped out of the recording studio and into the limelight when he first joined the Strawbs and then YES, helping to make the latter the most successful progressive rock band in the world by contributing to seminal albums such as Fragile and Close To The Edge.

But outside of YES, Rick was really able to unleash his creativity with a series of groundbreaking concept albums: The Six Wives of Henry VIII, Journey to the Centre of the Earth, and The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, which have been performed in large-scale shows featuring bands, orchestras and choirs.

However, he is equally at home as a solo artist in up close environment of concert halls, performing music on a piano - both his own and tunes that have a special resonance for him - and recounting wickedly funny stories taken from the length of his career. In recent years, he has added a rack of electric keyboards to ring the changes and enable him to enlarge his live solo repertoire.

Now, for the last time in 2024, Rick will be taking to the road in the US with an all-new solo piano and keyboard show, featuring the premiere of a stunning new work. Don't miss this final opportunity to enjoy an evening of great music and hilarious stories, delivered by one of the truly legendary figures of rock music.

A STATEMENT FROM RICK:

"I always planned to stop touring by my 77th birthday - for those of you who wish to send me a card, it's May 18th! - but there is so much to fit in before then that I'm having to make plans now and so my final one-man shows will have to cease by that date.

I have thoroughly enjoyed performing the various one-man shows, but it's time to call it a day. I intend to throw in the best of what I have done in the past, plus a few new surprises on the way, and possibly even the odd guest joining me on the odd occasion.

The plan is not to perform at the same venue twice throughout this period, so whatever venue you are hopefully thinking of coming to, it will be the last performance there - and I am taking this opportunity of thanking everyone and anyone who has supported me over the last 53 years!"

After this initial string of dates, Rick will be taking the tour to South America in April, but will return to North America for the second leg later in the year.

2024 US Tour (First Leg)

• 3.19 Ridgefield Playhouse (Ridgefield, CT): On Sale Now

• 3.20 Wellmont Theatre (Montclair, NJ): On Sale Fri 1.26

• 3.22 Paramount Theater (Huntington, NY): On Sale Fri 1.26

• 3.23 Scottish Rite Auditorium (Collingswood, NJ): On Sale Now

• 3.24 Tupelo Music Hall (Derry, NH): On Sale Now

• 3.26 The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts (Red Bank,

NJ): On Sale Fri 1.26 10am

• 3.27 & 3.28 The Barns (Vienna, VA): On Sale Now

• 3.29 Egg - Hart Theatre (Albany, NY): On Sale Fri 1.26

Related Stories

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic - 2023 In Review

Rick Wakeman The Prog Years 1973-1977 Box Set Announced

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic

Rick Wakeman Shares 'The Dinner Party' From Upcoming Concept Album

News > Rick Wakeman