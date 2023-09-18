The Dandy Warhols Go A.I. For 'The Summer Of Hate' Video

The Dandy Warhols have released an A.I-generated music video for their brand new single "The Summer Of Hate". Here is the official announcement for the clip courtesy Reybee:

"Musically, 'The Summer of Hate' became our homage to the sounds of The Damned, The MC5, and probably a bit of the Stooges in there as well," says Courtney Taylor-Taylor of rockers The Dandy Warhols. Talking about their propulsive and powerful new single "The Summer of Hate" whose A.I.-generated video is released today, he adds, "The record was the manifestation of our desire to hear a record of heavy raw punk and metal guitar riffs handled in a way that we felt was cooler than the standard knuckle draggin' man-rock that still tends to dominate a lot of popular culture in America."

Combining minor chords and styling them into a revved and greased banger, "The Summer of Hate" marks a swift left hook by a band whose ability to defy odds and switch gears has been a trademark of their indefinable alt-rock foundation. A psych-rock manifesto that incorporates gritty guitars and fuzzed-out vocals with a rhythm so supple and sexy that it belongs on constant rotation on a midnight dancefloor, it's the perfect embodiment of what Rock And Folk called "the band we've all been waiting for."

"I want to get down / Just lay on the floor / I can't remember what it's like to not feel nervous anymore," he sings amidst a rhythm of swirling guitars and a muscular rhythm section, embracing the Motor City's penchant for in-your-face rock. "The summer of 2020 was hell in Portland, Oregon with the riots and destruction of the downtown area," he explains the song's distinct and firm origin, encircling the current state of his cherished Pacific Northwest home base.

The neon-drenched video which premiered today with Brooklyn Vegan was completely created by A.I. "Apparently A.I. felt that what his track is about is a macabre alien hot cave dance party/'60s mini motorcycle rally, and it pretty much nailed it," he laughs, pointing out the weird and wild imagery he and the video's creator concocted. "A.I. is like a brilliant child, complete with ego and defense mechanisms. If you try to control it too much, it will rebel by doing some f***ed up sh*t to your project."

The band kicks off a run of West Coast and Southwest dates this October with The Black Angels (Queen Kwong opens about half the dates). Starting in Tempe, AZ's The Marquee on Oct. 6, they will be hitting Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Dallas and headlining the LEVITATION Festival in Austin with numerous other cities along the way.

TOUR DATES

Oct 06 The Marquee Tempe, AZ

Oct 07 191 Toole Tucson, AZ

Oct 08 Pappy and Harriets Pioneertown, CA

Oct 09 Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Oct 10 The Bellweather Los Angeles, CA

Oct 11 Glass House Pomona, CA

Oct 13 Majestic Ventura Theater Ventura, CA

Oct 14 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Oct 15 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Oct 18 Roseland Portland, OR

Oct 19 Vogue Theatre CA Vancouver, BC

Oct 25 Ferris Wheelers Dallas, TX

Oct 26 RISE Roofrop Houston, TX

Oct 28 LEVITATION Austin, TX

