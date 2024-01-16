The Dandy Warhols Recruit Frank Black For 'Danzig with Myself'

The Dandy Warhols have released a brand new track calls "Danzig With Myself" that features Frank Black (a.k.a. Black Francis), along with an accompanying lyric video.
The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Rockmaker", which is set to be released on March 15, 2024 via Sunset Blvd. Records. Courtney Taylor-Taylor said of the track, "It started with a riff that either sounded like Misfits or Danzig and then got slowed down... Over time, it became the working title that was just too good to replace."
Courtney said of the new album, "Sometimes we have a very focused idea of what we want. It's generally what we want somebody else to make but since they never do, we have to. It has a very specific sound. There aren't a lot of heavy guitar records currently coming out that we like, so that was the impetus for Rockmaker."
