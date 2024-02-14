Slash Rocks The Dandy Warhols' 'I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem'

The Dandy Warhols have shared their new single "I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem", which features a guest appearance from legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Rockmaker", which will arrive on March 15th and the new single, "I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem", is accompanied by an A.I.-produced video.

Courney Taylor-Taylor had this to say about the collaboration, "The first time we heard it back in our studio we just stared at each other with our mouths open. What he played on the track is amazing. I've never heard him play quite like that, but what is so fascinating to me is that it is clearly him playing. As recognizable as a familiar human voice."

"The song has a real Vietnam-era acid rock sound," he adds. "We wanted that kind of guitar playing on it, but we don't have anyone in the band who can do it. Once we began discussing it, it became apparent that there wasn't really anyone else whose hands we could put it in, so thus the Hail Mary to try and get Slash to play on it."

