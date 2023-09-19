Metallica Stream Rare Los Angeles Performance Of 'Fight Fire With Fire'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a rare Los Angeles performance of its "Ride The Lightning" classic, "Fight Fire With Fire", from an August 27 show at the city's SoFi Stadium.

The event marked the first time in 15 years that the song was presented in Los Angeles; it was last played at The Forum there on December 18, 2008. The second of two concerts in the city was part of the ninth weekend of Metallica's M72 World Tour in support of their latest album, "72 Seasons."

Recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022, and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales upon its release in April.

Watch "Fight Fire With Fire" live from Los Angeles here.

