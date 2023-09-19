Mind Incision Deliver 'The Awakening'

(TAG) Mind Incision has released their newest single, "The Awakening." Continuing their socially responsible themes, "The Awakening" addresses the often ignored and misunderstood landscape of teen and adolescent mental health and suicide risk, and will be accompanied by a new music video set to release in October.
Produced by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio, "The Awakening" is a sonic journey into the depths of consciousness, exploring themes of self-discovery and transformation that are universal. Mind Incision's signature blend of intricate melodies, haunting vocals, and immersive production creates an emotional landscape that is both evocative and inspiring. This release reaffirms the band's commitment to pushing the boundaries of their genre and delivering music that resonates on a profound level.
"'The Awakening' is written for the youth of the 21st century and also written for the prevention of teen suicide. It's important for us to recognize that our children are living through an immense amount of pressure, bullying, and issues that they should never feel alone dealing with. I brings us a tremendous amount of pride to be able to bring these issues to light, with our new single, and follow it up with a video which touches on these subjects in the most real way possible. Furthermore, we would like to thank everyone that has been a part in the creation of this song, and it's video, which we expect to release in the coming weeks. They are NOT alone!" - Jason (Lead Vocals)
Mind Incision Share New Single 'Zero230'
Mind Incision Share Aneurysm Of A Narcissist Video
Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing His 'Final Surgery'- Imagine Dragons 'Children Of The Sky' Video- Puscifer Halloween Streaming Event- more
blink-182 Announce Reunion Album 'ONE MORE TIME'- KK's Priest Share Mini Documentary- more
The Oak Ridge Boys American Made: Farewell Tour- Spotify Celebrates Release Of New Dan + Shay Album Bigger Houses- more
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing His 'Final Surgery'
Imagine Dragons Share Cinematic 'Children Of The Sky' Video
Michael Voss Shares Video From 'Rockers Rollin' (A Tribute To Rick Parfitt)' Album
The Polyphonic Spree Unveil 'Galloping Seas (Section 44)' Visualizer
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Returns With Back In Overdrive Tour
Steven Wilson Releases 'What Life Brings' Video
Frank Turner's Bandmates The Sleeping Souls Announce Debut Album
Mind Incision Deliver 'The Awakening'