Mind Incision Share Aneurysm Of A Narcissist Video

Promo photo

(TAG) Denver, CO based, metal band Mind Incision has revealed the official music video for their newest single, "Aneurysm Of A Narcissist."

Written By Jason Neil and directed by Luke Ostermiller, "Aneurysm Of A Narcissist." was produced by Loste Films with audio engineered, produced, mixed and mastered by Dave Otero.

Jason Neil (lead vocals) shared, "'Aneurysm of a Narcissist' is about the trials and tribulations of dealing with a Narcissist and the limitations of the neurological capacity therein.

"Basically we've created what we think that all people dealing with this situation dream about doing in a world that would socially accept it. The idea behind it, is to open the eyes of the narcissist themselves, but we all know that this isn't going to be received by any of them, since they bask in lust, fortified remorse, and constantly are struggling with the idea of being vulnerable to someone who has discovered their secrets, which is that they don't actually have emotional responsiveness to anything that doesn't have to do directly with their personal gain, or control of any given situation." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

More Mind Incision News